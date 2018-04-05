Macd Ema EA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This is one of the most used strategy in forex market and you can find many youtube videos about it. The strategy is based on MACD CROSSOVER for buy & sell signals and EMA to check the current trend .
For buy setup,
- A bullish signal is present when the MACD line crosses ABOVE the signal line and is below the zero line.
- Candle are above the moving average ( you can specify how Many candles can be counted after Macd cross ).
For sell setup:
- bearish signal is present when the MACD line crosses BELOW the signal line and is above the zero line.
- Candles are blew moving average
What does it trade?
Forex pairs, Commodities , crypto and stocks
PARAMETERS?
All parameters are clear but I will explain few of them
- Expert Candles Check after Macd Cross: once a macd cross happen, the expert will check the candle if its above or below ema , you can choose how many candles to check after the crossover happen.
- Enable Ma Trend Trades: you can use another Moving Average in different time frame to make sure you are trading with the trend.
NOTES?
- MACD crossover works better for higher time frame .
- All screenshots are the results of backtesting
- You Need to download MACDClassic ( you will find it in the comments)