Macd Ema EA

This is one of the most used strategy in forex market and you can find many youtube videos about it. The strategy is based on MACD CROSSOVER for buy & sell signals and EMA to check the current trend .

For buy setup,

- A bullish signal is present when the MACD line crosses ABOVE the signal line and is below the zero line.

- Candle are above the moving average ( you can specify how Many candles can be counted after Macd cross ).

For sell setup:

- bearish signal is present when the MACD line crosses BELOW the signal line and is above the zero line.

- Candles are blew moving average

What does it trade?

Forex pairs, Commodities , crypto and stocks

PARAMETERS?

All parameters are clear but I will explain few of them

- Expert Candles Check after Macd Cross: once a macd cross happen, the expert will check the candle if its above or below ema , you can choose how many candles to check after the crossover happen.

- Enable Ma Trend Trades: you can use another Moving Average in different time frame to make sure you are trading with the trend.

NOTES? - MACD crossover works better for higher time frame . - All screenshots are the results of backtesting - You Need to download MACDClassic ( you will find it in the comments)