Soho Trader
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.39
- Updated: 16 January 2023
- Activations: 5
Panel for send/modify orders/positions by handle moved levels for take profit, stop loss, open price and expire at with lot calculations in several modes.
Settings:
- Risk management
- Lot calculation mode: default: Free margin, Modes: Fixed, Free margin, Equity, Balance
- Minimal lot size - default: 0.01
- Maximal lot size - default: 0.1
- Fixed lot - default: 0.01
- Percents - default: 5
- Trade when have free margin (0 - disabled) - default: 30
- Levels
- Style - default: Dash
- Width - default: 1
- Panel
- Position X - default: 3
- Position Y - default: 100