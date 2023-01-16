Soho Trader

Panel for send/modify orders/positions by handle moved levels for take profit, stop loss, open price and expire at with lot calculations in several modes.

Settings:

  • Risk management
  1. Lot calculation mode: default: Free margin, Modes: Fixed, Free margin, Equity, Balance
  2. Minimal lot size - default: 0.01
  3. Maximal lot size - default: 0.1
  4. Fixed lot - default: 0.01
  5. Percents - default: 5
  6. Trade when have free margin (0 - disabled) - default: 30
  • Levels
  1. Style - default: Dash
  2. Width - default: 1
  • Panel
  1. Position X - default: 3
  2. Position Y - default: 100




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