Blow Stopper Mt5


Blow Stopper EA V3 – Your Ultimate Trading Edge

Ready to elevate your trading game? Introducing Blow Stopper EA V3, the cutting-edge trading tool meticulously crafted to turn market uncertainty into opportunity. Designed by the visionary Tsietsi Gladson Nyathi, this groundbreaking Expert Advisor delivers unmatched precision, unparalleled risk management, and consistent profitability across EURUSD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, EURCHF, and XAUUSD (GOLD).

Why Blow Stopper EA V3 is Unstoppable

💡 Precision Like Never Before
Say goodbye to guesswork. Blow Stopper EA utilizes a proprietary strategy with 7 Ichimoku setups that all must agree on a single direction before taking action. This means no random trades—just highly calculated entries.

🔒 Next-Level Risk Management
No traditional Take Profit. No gambling. Instead, Blow Stopper EA uses a trailing Stop Loss to lock in profits while allowing trades to flourish in strong market trends. Every trade is shielded with +/-85 pip trailing SL, ensuring your capital is always protected.

🚀 Set It and Let It Grow
This isn’t about fast, risky wins—it’s about sustainable growth. Trades are held for days or weeks, letting you focus on what matters most while your account grows steadily in the background.

What Makes Blow Stopper EA Stand Out?

Exceptional Adaptability: Works seamlessly with a range of brokers and account types (ECN, Raw, or Standard) with low spreads.
No Overtrading: Opens trades only when all 7 Ichimoku setups confirm—ensuring top-tier accuracy.
Automatic Adjustments: The built-in Auto Lot feature recalculates risk dynamically, even if SL hits.
Easy Setup: No complicated configurations. Default settings work perfectly for most brokers (only minor adjustments for time zones may be needed).

Specifications

  • Trading Type: Technical (H1 Timeframe).
  • Minimum Deposit: $100.
  • Brokers: Works with any broker that supports Expert Advisors (low spread accounts highly recommended).
  • Pairs Supported: Top-performing forex pairs and XAUUSD (GOLD).
  • VPS: Optional, but recommended for uninterrupted performance.

Why Act Now?

🚨 Limited Time Offer: For a short time only, get lifetime access for just $150 USD (valid until 30 February 2025). Don’t wait—secure your edge in the market at a fraction of the cost!

Join the Winning Team

Proven Results: Check out our YouTube channel and Facebook page for real backtests and success stories.
Personalized Support: Purchase today and enjoy one-on-one guidance to optimize your experience, including tailored settings for XAUUSD.

Take Action Today

Success is waiting for those who act. Visit our Facebook page: Blow Stopper EA now to secure your lifetime access. Let’s revolutionize your trading journey together—because with Blow Stopper EA V3, your success is inevitable.

Video Blow Stopper Mt5
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BNEU PROP FIRM PASS SYSTEM v2.35 PRODUCT OVERVIEW Bneu Prop Firm Pass System is a professional risk management and account protection utility for MetaTrader 5. Attach to any chart and configure your account rules. The system monitors daily loss, maximum drawdown, profit target, trading days, open risk, margin usage, news events, pending orders, weekend restrictions, and rollover restrictions from one dashboard. It includes a 5-tab premium dashboard, prop firm presets, custom rules, Risk Senti
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