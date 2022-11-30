Market Sniper

This is a standalone dashboard that let the user save their entry strategies for an unlimited number of currency pairs/indexes/commodities. Strategies remain saved after closing the meta trader or removing the EA.

It saves your favourite assets to trade and places your trades in an instant. 

You can save, your lot size, risk percentage, stop loss and take profit points and trailing stop points.  

You can double-entry positions or reverse trades at the click of a button. 

After the purchase, you can download the application interface for free at https://marketketchup.org/products/tradesniper/purchase/metaqoutes

If you have any issues, please quickly send them to marketketchup@gmail.com

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Michael Sipho Bhiya
Utilities
Hedge Trimmer & Roll-Over EA Managing a hedged position means carrying two opposing trades simultaneously. Over time, the losing side grows while the profitable side offsets it. The standard problem is that closing the loser costs money you may not have sitting in cash — it has to come from somewhere. Hedge Trimmer EA solves this by using the floating profit on your winning trades as the funding source to progressively close down the losing side. It identifies which trades are in profit, uses a
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