Black Cat MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 3 February 2023
- Activations: 5
Black Cat MT5 is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a breakout strategy.
The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:100 leverage and use account with low spread and a fast VPS.
Requirements
|Trading pairs
|EURUSD
|Timeframe
|H1
|Minimum deposit
|$100
|Leverage
|1:100
|Brokers
|Hedging account with low spreads
Features
- Works by pending orders.
- Does not use averaging or martiangle.
- Always use strict stoploss management, so there will be no big DD.
- Can be given a schedule for trading.
- Tested on 100% real ticks for the period 2008-2022.
Settings
1. Daily Max DD
2. Timeframe
3. Pending Order Expiration Hours
4. Auto Lot with Risk Percent (0 = Fix)
5. Take Profit (Points)
6. Stop Loss (Points)
7. Trailing Start
8. Trailing Stop
9. Magic Number
10. Trade Hour
Setup
- Open 1H timeframe charts for pair EURUSD/GBPUSD.
- Attach EA to chart.
- Set desirable lot size, fixed or autolot.
- Set trade hour (server time).
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