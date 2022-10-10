Black Cat MT5

Black Cat MT5 is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a breakout strategy.

The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:100 leverage and use account with low spread and a fast VPS.

Requirements

Trading pairs EURUSD
Timeframe H1
Minimum deposit 
 $100
Leverage
 1:100
Brokers
 Hedging account with low spreads  


Features

- Works by pending orders.
Does not use averaging or martiangle.
- Always use strict stoploss management, so there will be no big DD.
- Can be given a schedule for trading.
- Tested on 100% real ticks for the period 2008-2022.


Settings

1. Daily Max DD
2. Timeframe
3. Pending Order Expiration Hours
4. Auto Lot with Risk Percent (0 = Fix)
5. Take Profit (Points)
6. Stop Loss (Points)
7. Trailing Start
8. Trailing Stop
9. Magic Number
10. Trade Hour

Setup

- Open 1H timeframe charts for pair EURUSD/GBPUSD.
- Attach EA to chart.
- Set desirable lot size, fixed or autolot.
- Set trade hour (server time).

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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Antonius Tjindrawan
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Antonius Tjindrawan 2022.12.17 07:42 
 

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