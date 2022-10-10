Black Cat MT5 is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a breakout strategy.

The

deposit is

for a 1:100 leverage and use

account with

and a

.

minimum

Requirements

Trading pairs EURUSD

Timeframe H1

Minimum deposit

$100

Leverage

1:100 Brokers

Hedging account with low spreads





Features

- Works by pending orders.

- Does not use averaging or martiangle.

- Always use strict stoploss management, so there will be no big DD.

- Can be given a schedule for trading.

- Tested on 100% real ticks for the period 2008-2022.





Settings

1. Daily Max DD

2. Timeframe

3. Pending Order Expiration Hours

4. Auto Lot with Risk Percent (0 = Fix)

5. Take Profit (Points)

6. Stop Loss (Points)

7. Trailing Start

8. Trailing Stop

9. Magic Number

10. Trade Hour

Setup



- Open 1H timeframe charts for pair EURUSD/GBPUSD.

- Attach EA to chart.

- Set desirable lot size, fixed or autolot.

- Set trade hour (server time).