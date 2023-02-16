DrawDownPartExit

Utility / EA to simplify the exit from the drawdown. Allows you to gradually exit the drawdown correctly, reducing the volume of losing trades. At the same time, profitable trades opened on the same symbol cover losing trades in whole or in part. The volume of partial closing of a losing trade is calculated automatically. Trades opened both in one direction and in the opposite direction are supported.

Position Management
  • Closing positions only for purchase, only for sale, only profitable, only unprofitable.
  • Partial closure of unprofitable positions with a lack of overlapping profit - closes the part of the position that is covered by the profitable position.
  • Possibility to partially close positions opened not only in one direction, but also in the opposite direction
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