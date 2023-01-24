Nasdaq Gainer

Hello,

This Expert Advisor only works on the Nasdaq100 index (USTEC, US100, NAS100 etc). I Build this Expert Advisor to have slowly but rewarding gains. The Expert Advisor will trade only once every month/2 months but on the 3 year term this is very good without all the noise of daily signals. It has a high winrate, See the attachments for proof of how it works. 

The EA works with the 100MA on the 4HR Timeframe including some other parameters. In the input parameters you can choose how much % Risk you prefer, myself always use it with 40% risk per trade which gives me around 60-70% profit per trade when the trade is closed on TP level. 

The backtest in video and on the photo is from 01-01-2019 till 23-01-2023. On the second photo you see also for small live account this Expert Advisor works good.

Patience and emotions are the most failing in trading. Do you have the patience what it takes to run this Expert Advisor and make good profits? 

Yours Sincerely, 

Dion Jacobs

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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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