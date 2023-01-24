Nasdaq Gainer

Hello,

This Expert Advisor only works on the Nasdaq100 index (USTEC, US100, NAS100 etc). I Build this Expert Advisor to have slowly but rewarding gains. The Expert Advisor will trade only once every month/2 months but on the 3 year term this is very good without all the noise of daily signals. It has a high winrate, See the attachments for proof of how it works. 

The EA works with the 100MA on the 4HR Timeframe including some other parameters. In the input parameters you can choose how much % Risk you prefer, myself always use it with 40% risk per trade which gives me around 60-70% profit per trade when the trade is closed on TP level. 

The backtest in video and on the photo is from 01-01-2019 till 23-01-2023. On the second photo you see also for small live account this Expert Advisor works good.

Patience and emotions are the most failing in trading. Do you have the patience what it takes to run this Expert Advisor and make good profits? 

Yours Sincerely, 

Dion Jacobs

