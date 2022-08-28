SupplyDemandZones

"Supply / Demand Zones"





The concepts of supply and demand zones are undoubtedly two of the most highly discussed attributes of technical analysis. Part of analysing chart of pattern, these terms are used by traders to refer to price levels in charts that tend to act as barriers, preventing the price of an asset from getting pushed in a certain direction. At first, the explanation and idea behind identifying these levels seems easy, but as you'll find out, supply and demand zones can come in various forms, and the concept is more difficult to master than it first appears.

Demand zones is a price level where a downtrend can be expected to pause due to a concentration of demand. As the price of a currency drops, demand for the currency increases, thus forming the support zone. Meanwhile, supply zones arise due to sell off when prices increase.

Once an area or "zone" of supply or demand has been identified, it provides valuable potential trade entry or exit points . This is because, as a price reaches a point of support or resistance, it will do one of two things – bounce back away from the support or resistance level, or violate the price level and continue in its direction – until it hits the next support or resistance level.

Most forms of trades are based on the belief that supply and demand zones will not be broken. Whether price is halted by the support or resistance level, or it breaks through, traders can "bet" on the direction and can quickly determine if they are correct. If the price moves in the wrong direction, the position can be closed at a small loss. If the price moves in the right direction, however, the move may be substantial. This tool is useful to use combing with " TrendReversal Pro Indicator " & " Basket Indicator " to make Entry/Exit points.

TF: Any Time Frame(H1/H4/D1)











