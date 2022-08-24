Silas Trading Assistant for muli timeframes
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Silas is a trading assistant for multi-timeframes traders. It show on the screen, in a very clear way, all the informations needed to suits to your trading.
It show :
- Supply and demand zone from 2 timeframes of your choice
- Setups based of market structure from 2 timeframes of your choice
- Daily current high and low points
- The last 2 closed candles and the current candle from an higher time frame on the right of the graph.
- Actual daily candle on the left
Everything is customisable !