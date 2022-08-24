Silas Trading Assistant for muli timeframes

Silas is a trading assistant for multi-timeframes traders. It show on the screen, in a very clear way, all the informations needed to suits to your trading.

It show :

- Supply and demand zone from 2 timeframes of your choice

- Setups based of market structure from 2 timeframes of your choice

- Daily current high and low points

- The last 2 closed candles and the current candle from an higher time frame on the right of the graph.

- Actual daily candle on the left

Everything is customisable !