KitOrderZone is a fully automated trading robot designed to build long-term equity growth through consistent grid-based trading logic.
It works best on XAUUSD (H1) but is compatible with any pair or timeframe.

The EA operates by opening trades every tick, managing positions with dynamic tracking logic, and closing all trades once the accumulated unrealized profit reaches your set goal.

⚙️ Key Features

  • ✅ 100% Automated Trading

  • ✅ Opens trades on every tick

  • ✅ Closes all trades when floating profit target is met

  • ✅ Smart grid management with customizable distance

  • ✅ Fully customizable TakeProfit and lot settings

  • ✅ No indicators required – pure market logic

  • ✅ 24/7 Trading without user intervention

🔧 Recommended Settings

Setting Value
Lot Size 0.01 per 10,000 USD
Candle ID 1
Close Money 1/2/3 10 / 20 / 30 USD
Take Profit (pips) 50
Grid Distance 600–900 pips
EMA Fast / Slow 5 / 12
Spread Filter Max spread allowed

💰 Profit Estimate

  • Monthly Return: 8–10%

  • Expected Drawdown: 15–29%

Based on backtesting with XAUUSD H1 and 10000 USD starting balance

📌 EA Requirements

  • Minimum Balance:
    🔹 $100 Cent account
    🔹 $1000 Mini account
    🔹 $10,000 Standard account

  • Works best on H1 timeframe

  • Use on XAUUSD or any low-spread pair

🛡️ Notes

  • This EA is built for traders who believe in grid trading for long-term compounding.

  • Not suitable for "All-in" or high-risk traders looking for fast profits.

  • VPS strongly recommended for 24/7 uptime and stability.

🎯 One-time purchase – $100 only. No recurring fees.
Let your capital grow with intelligent auto-trading.



