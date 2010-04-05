Smart Soldier



SMART SOLDIER is a multi-currency EA, works on 9 pairs,It can work at any broker, with any spread.


This EA has a weekly account growth of around 10% and it is a low-risk system because the bets are made only and exclusively after an accurate and studied trend research.

Before opening any position, the expert checks that most of the timeframes indicate the same trend.

If a trend change occurs, the expert will try to close the positions with the basket system, avoiding large drawdowns and excessive withdrawals.

This EA has been integrated with a multi-pair trading system,so this ea is only enough to be installed on a chart.Also,this Ea will not work on BACKTESTING.



Try a demo account first for at least a week.Also,familiarize yourself and understand how Smart Soldier Ea works,so only use it with a real account.



Reccomendation:

* Minimum Account Balance :   500$(But Can work on a 300$)

* Pairs :  EURUSD

* Timeframe : M1



Hope you will provide reviews and comments so Smart Soldier EA can grow and the latest updates

Contact me for any information or pre and post sales assistance


