Panda Hedging MT4
- Experts
- Jiang Ming Wang
- Version: 1.85
- Mise à jour: 11 juillet 2023
- Activations: 5
important hint：MT4 version Can't backtest Can't backtest Can't backtest
If want backtesting, please download the MT5 version：https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80557
Panda Hedging strategy:
If the price starts to go against the order, the adviser will begin to open additional orders according to the author's algorithm, up to a maximum of 10 orders for each instrument in the pair.
ea instructions for use:
1. USDCAD Time frame:M1
2. 1000-1500USD USDCAD USDNOK 0.02 lots AUDUSD USDNOK 0.01 lots
3.Please use the correct settings file.
Panda Hedging ea SET File : Panda Hedging ea 1.81 MT4 SET File
Panda Hedging ea Backtest: Panda Hedging ea Backtest
The created system was tested on a real account:
LIVE signal:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1473495
important hint:
1. recommend Use Low spread accounts
2.Before you buy, please check if your broker supports the trading currency USDNOK. and leverage USDNOK,If can not trading usdnok don't buy.
3. Panda Hedging only trading USDCAD/USDNOK AUDUSD/USDNOK. signal have test another currency . Additional currency hedging will be added in future releases
4.MT4 version and MT5 version are all the same
MT5 version：https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80557
I am using it for a while. One of my best EA's.