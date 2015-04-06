The Golden Star
- Experts
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- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 6
Golden Star EA is a professional strategy programmed in Expert Robot in an algorithm for good and continuous production
Likes oscillations and short waves
It is best to trade with a low spread broker
You have to choose a reliable broker and the lowest spread is 10-30 pips
Programmer on gold in the frame of the 5 minute
The settings differ from one frame to another
It is suitable for all couples, especially the most volatile It is suitable for all pairs, especially the many oscillations, just adjust the settings
frame 5 min
XAU VS USD
Starting capital ($1,000) or more
Minimum lot (0.01)
Double distance (-400)
Multiples (180)
Profit closed (3 $)
Levrage 1/500
Edit settings for GOLD
Adjusting the setting for the 5 minute frame for GOLD
When you purchase this product, contact me for the settings you want and help you operate it