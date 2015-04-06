The Golden Star

Golden Star EA is a professional strategy programmed in Expert Robot in an algorithm for good and continuous production
Likes oscillations and short waves
It is best to trade with a low spread broker
You have to choose a reliable broker and the lowest spread is 10-30 pips
Programmer on gold in the frame of the 5 minute

The settings differ from one frame to another

It is suitable for all couples, especially the most volatile It is suitable for all pairs, especially the many oscillations, just adjust the settings

frame 5 min
XAU VS USD
Starting capital  ($1,000) or more
Minimum lot  (0.01)
Double distance  (-400)
Multiples (180)

Profit closed  (3 $)

Levrage 1/500

Edit settings for GOLD

Adjusting the setting for the 5 minute frame for GOLD 

When you purchase this product, contact me for the settings you want and help you operate it
























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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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