The Golden Star

Golden Star EA is a professional strategy programmed in Expert Robot in an algorithm for good and continuous production

Likes oscillations and short waves

It is best to trade with a low spread broker

You have to choose a reliable broker and the lowest spread is 10-30 pips

Programmer on gold in the frame of the 5 minute

The settings differ from one frame to another It is suitable for all couples, especially the most volatile It is suitable for all pairs, especially the many oscillations, just adjust the settings

frame 5 min

XAU VS USD

Starting capital ($1,000) or more

Minimum lot (0.01)

Double distance (-400)

Multiples (180)

Profit closed (3 $) Levrage 1/500 Edit settings for GOLD Adjusting the setting for the 5 minute frame for GOLD

When you purchase this product, contact me for the settings you want and help you operate it



























































































