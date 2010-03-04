LevelsDetector
- Utilities
-
Maksim ZakharovBlockchain developer and trader from Moscow
- FOREX 2012-2016
- ФОРТС 2016-2017
- Bitfinex 2017 - 2018
- MOEX 2018 - current time
Languages and libraries: MQL4, MQL5, Bitfinex API, Tinkoff Invest API
Indicators, utilities, robots.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The LevelsDetector Expert Advisor identifies the strongest levels on the chart.
How it works
- LevelsDetector collects data on all the prices of Japanese candlesticks for the selected period
- LevelsDetector considers the top levels, which often touched the price.
- As the price and the timeframe change, the LevelsDetector also corrects the levels.
Settings
- candlesCount - Number of candles for the analysis
- maxLevelsCount - Number of levels to display
- magic_number - Unique number of the Expert Advisor
- precision - Accuracy (depends on the number of digits after the decimal point)