LevelsDetector

  • Utilities
  • Maksim Zakharov
    Maksim Zakharov

    Maksim Zakharov

    5 (10)
    Blockchain developer and trader from Moscow

    - FOREX 2012-2016
    - ФОРТС 2016-2017
    - Bitfinex 2017 - 2018
    - MOEX 2018 - current time

    Languages and libraries: MQL4, MQL5, Bitfinex API, Tinkoff Invest API

    Indicators, utilities, robots.
    2 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
The LevelsDetector Expert Advisor identifies the strongest levels on the chart.

How it works

  1. LevelsDetector collects data on all the prices of Japanese candlesticks for the selected period
  2. LevelsDetector considers the top levels, which often touched the price.
  3. As the price and the timeframe change, the LevelsDetector also corrects the levels.

Settings

  • candlesCount - Number of candles for the analysis
  • maxLevelsCount - Number of levels to display
  • magic_number - Unique number of the Expert Advisor 
  • precision - Accuracy (depends on the number of digits after the decimal point)


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Utilities
The ATRStopLoss Expert Advisor determines where best to put a stop relative to the current price. How it works ATRStopLoss gets the size of ATR for the selected period ATRStopLoss draws Stop-Loss levels from the current price with the size of the ATR. As the price and the timeframe change, ATRStopLoss also adjusts the Stop-Loss levels. Settings MA_Period - period of the ATR MA_Timeframe - ATR timeframe
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