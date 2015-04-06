FXAT Asian Scalper MT4

This scalping robot trades within the Asian session, thus benefiting from the range and low volatility to execute trades. This strategy uses dynamic Supports and Resistances that adjust with each candlestick.

This EA does not use Martingale or grids. It only places one position at a time with its respective Stop Loss and Take Profit, benefiting from options such as partial closes and break even.

Important:

Results of the robot on demo and real account of different brokers may differ.
The results obtained in the historical test are not a projection of future results, much less guarantee them.
It is recommended to have a fast VPS and low spread.
Temporality of 5M.
Being a low-frequency scalper, it is recommended to run the EA with several simultaneous currency pairs such as:  EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, EURAUD, EURCHF, GBPCHF, EURGBP, AUDUSD.

Configuration:

LotSize: Lot size per trade.
MaxSpread: Maximum spread required to place a position.
SL: Stop Loss, amount of pips to risk per trade.
TP: Take Profit, target amount of pips to earn per trade.
SL_BE: Enable or disable BreakEven applied to the Stop Loss.
SL_BreakEven_Percent: Activate BreakEven when the price reaches this percent distance from the Stop Loss.
TP_BE: Activate or deactivate BreakEven applied to the Take Profit.
TP_BreakEven_Percent: Activate BreakEven when the price reaches this percent distance from the Take Profit.
PartialCLose_Percent: Close this percent of the position when it reaches the established percentage.
SR_Bars: Number of Bars to calculate at the dynamic Support and Resistance.
Offset: Distance above the Resistance or below the support required for the breakout.
StartHour: Start time
StartMin: Start minute
EndHour: End time
EndMin: End minute
MagicNumber: Number used by the EA to identify your trades and manage them.

NOTE: By default configure the EA with the parameters shown in the ScreenShoot and then optimize it to operate in Asian time taking into account the time zone of your broker.

Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)
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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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