FXAT Asian Scalper MT4

This scalping robot trades within the Asian session, thus benefiting from the range and low volatility to execute trades. This strategy uses dynamic Supports and Resistances that adjust with each candlestick.





This EA does not use Martingale or grids. It only places one position at a time with its respective Stop Loss and Take Profit, benefiting from options such as partial closes and break even.





Important:





Results of the robot on demo and real account of different brokers may differ.

The results obtained in the historical test are not a projection of future results, much less guarantee them.

It is recommended to have a fast VPS and low spread.

Temporality of 5M.

Being a low-frequency scalper, it is recommended to run the EA with several simultaneous currency pairs such as: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, EURAUD, EURCHF, GBPCHF, EURGBP, AUDUSD.





Configuration:





LotSize: Lot size per trade.

MaxSpread: Maximum spread required to place a position.

SL: Stop Loss, amount of pips to risk per trade.

TP: Take Profit, target amount of pips to earn per trade.

SL_BE: Enable or disable BreakEven applied to the Stop Loss.

SL_BreakEven_Percent: Activate BreakEven when the price reaches this percent distance from the Stop Loss.

TP_BE: Activate or deactivate BreakEven applied to the Take Profit.

TP_BreakEven_Percent: Activate BreakEven when the price reaches this percent distance from the Take Profit.

PartialCLose_Percent: Close this percent of the position when it reaches the established percentage.

SR_Bars: Number of Bars to calculate at the dynamic Support and Resistance.

Offset: Distance above the Resistance or below the support required for the breakout.

StartHour: Start time

StartMin: Start minute

EndHour: End time

EndMin: End minute

MagicNumber: Number used by the EA to identify your trades and manage them.





NOTE: By default configure the EA with the parameters shown in the ScreenShoot and then optimize it to operate in Asian time taking into account the time zone of your broker.



