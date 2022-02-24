Golden Catcher
Observation account ：https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1339268
This EA is a lock arbitrage strategy.
It includes a variety of strategies such as adding positions against the trend and adding positions with the trend, as well as complex detail control.
When the order forms a pair lock, it starts to make a positive order in the direction of the trend .
The minimum opening is 0.02，do not less than 0.02.
Treat different markets differently. For unilateral markets, the lock mechanism will be adopted。
Some parameters:
MaxLoss=100000 ; //if the floating loss reaches maxloss, no position increase is required
Maxlot=10 ; //largest lots
PlusLot=0 ; //
K_Lot=1.3 ; //
StopLoss=0 ; //money for sl,not pip
Totals=50 ; //most for order totals