Golden Catcher

Observation account ：https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1339268


This EA is a lock arbitrage strategy.

It includes a variety of strategies such as adding positions against the trend and adding positions with the trend, as well as complex detail control.


When the order forms a pair lock, it starts to make a positive order in the direction of the trend .

The minimum opening is 0.02，do not less than 0.02.

Treat different markets differently. For unilateral markets, the lock mechanism will be adopted。

The main parameters are open and can be adjusted appropriately.


Some parameters:

MaxLoss=100000  ;    //if the floating loss reaches maxloss, no position increase is required

Maxlot=10  ;    //largest lots

PlusLot=0  ;    //

K_Lot=1.3  ;    //

StopLoss=0  ;    //money for sl,not pip

Totals=50  ;    //most for order totals


