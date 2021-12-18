Golden Goose

Golden Goose version 1.1 is released with great improvement of profit-taking.
Please refer to Comments for more details.

Description:

Yet another EA for trading GOLD, the yellow precious metal!

This EA is named GOLDEN GOOSE which is implemented on price action and trend-following algorithm.

No indicators are used as they all are well-known lagging.

Only the price and momentum are taken into account in order to place orders and taking profit.

GOLDEN GOOSE is designed to run 24/5 without any human intervention in order to make consistent profit over the time, even during your sleep!

The recommended start capital is $2000 or 2000 US Cents with minimum leverage 1:200.

The EA should run in 15min chart with default parameters and for XAUUSD  only.

Live signal can be found at https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1313090

Happy GOLD trading!

Bass Profit
71
Bass Profit 2021.12.26 15:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nguyen Thi Tuyen
177
Reply from developer Nguyen Thi Tuyen 2021.12.26 23:22
Thanks for the positive feedback! Stay tuned for the next release of GG (Golden Goose) which is coming out soon with a better performance :-)
Reply to review