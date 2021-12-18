Golden Goose version 1.1 is released with great improvement of profit-taking.

Please refer to Comments for more details.





Description:

Yet another EA for trading GOLD, the yellow precious metal!

This EA is named GOLDEN GOOSE which is implemented on price action and trend-following algorithm.

No indicators are used as they all are well-known lagging.

Only the price and momentum are taken into account in order to place orders and taking profit.

GOLDEN GOOSE is designed to run 24/5 without any human intervention in order to make consistent profit over the time, even during your sleep!

The recommended start capital is $2000 or 2000 US Cents with minimum leverage 1:200.

The EA should run in 15min chart with default parameters and for XAUUSD only.

Live signal can be found at https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1313090

Happy GOLD trading!

