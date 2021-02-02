Galaxy Break EA

5

Live Signal：https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/834034

the ea use special way to identity the position

the ea is a professional trading robot that has been in development for many years.

It uses very advanced exit-algorithms and has a build in spread-filter and slippage-control algorithms.

It is fully customisable to suit the client's needs and offers many setup possibilities.

Of course there are also recommended settings which will be available in the comments-pages.

Indicator download link：https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/61551?source=Site+Profile+Seller#!tab=comments&comment=20505240

Setting download link： https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/61551?source=Site+Profile+Seller#!tab=comments&comment=20505240

Symbol：EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY XAUUSD

Timeframe：H1


Reviews 1
Mehdi Faraz Fard
2470
Mehdi Faraz Fard 2021.03.11 12:31 
 

After 1 month copy signal purchase it. Great EA.

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Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
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Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
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Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
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Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
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An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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Sage Scalper
Jun Jie Han
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The EA is a utimiate auto expert advisor! the EA have a untique TP and  Sl algorithm! Not Martingale! Not GRID!  All orders are opened with a strictly fixed Stop Loss defalut settings are suitable to all of symbol ，which manifests the steady strategy Timeframe: 15minute Recommend Symbol ： GBPCAD GBPCHF AUDCAD CHFJPY  EURAUD  NZDCAD EURCHF minimum desposit ：100 Usd Parameter  Introduction Order_Magic :the order's magic number Order_Comment :the order's magic number Order_Maxspread:the order's ma
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Mehdi Faraz Fard
2470
Mehdi Faraz Fard 2021.03.11 12:31 
 

After 1 month copy signal purchase it. Great EA.

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