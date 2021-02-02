Galaxy Break EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Live Signal：https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/834034
the ea use special way to identity the position
the ea is a professional trading robot that has been in development for many years.
It uses very advanced exit-algorithms and has a build in spread-filter and slippage-control algorithms.
It is fully customisable to suit the client's needs and offers many setup possibilities.
Of course there are also recommended settings which will be available in the comments-pages.
Indicator download link：https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/61551?source=Site+Profile+Seller#!tab=comments&comment=20505240
Setting download link： https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/61551?source=Site+Profile+Seller#!tab=comments&comment=20505240
Symbol：EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY XAUUSD
Timeframe：H1
After 1 month copy signal purchase it. Great EA.