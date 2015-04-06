Chocolate
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/879917
The expert Advisor allows you to go to TOP PAMM accounts.
Author's trading system based on 5 indicators.
Additionally, a grid is used to increase profitability.
The EA trades depending on the lot and takeprofit settings from conservative (10-20% per month) to aggressive mode (+200% per month).
it shows from 40 to 60% growth per week. 200-240% per Month!
Trades on 10 currency pairs. Tested since 2000 on 30 pairs, see the top 10 on real account monitoring.
Lot size 0.01 per$100. Acceleration. Monthly income 200-240%!
Lot 0.01 for$300. Active growth, drawdown of about 20% of the Deposit. The monthly income is 50-60%!
Lot size is 0.01 per$1000. Growth, drawdown 5-7% of the Deposit. Monthly income of 10-20%!
note: The expert Advisor uses averaging, and the Deposit may be lost.
Description of the EA settings (for five-digit quotes in pips):
Takeprofit-200 pips (recommended)
Stoploss-1000 pips (recommended)
Slippage - 50 pips (allowed slippage)
Magic-any number
Lot-0.01 (recommended for safe trading on 10 pairs with a Deposit of $ 600 or more).
Dynamic-dynamic lot (true/false )( recommended false )
Risk-1 (lot size 1% of the Deposit)
Grid - building a grid of orders (true/false) (recommended true)
Distance grid-1000 pips (recommended)
Multiplier grid-2.0 (recommended)