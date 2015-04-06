https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/879917

The expert Advisor allows you to go to TOP PAMM accounts.

Author's trading system based on 5 indicators.

Additionally, a grid is used to increase profitability.

The EA trades depending on the lot and takeprofit settings from conservative (10-20% per month) to aggressive mode (+200% per month).

it shows from 40 to 60% growth per week. 200-240% per Month!

Trades on 10 currency pairs. Tested since 2000 on 30 pairs, see the top 10 on real account monitoring.

Lot size 0.01 per$100. Acceleration. Monthly income 200-240%!

Lot 0.01 for$300. Active growth, drawdown of about 20% of the Deposit. The monthly income is 50-60%!

Lot size is 0.01 per$1000. Growth, drawdown 5-7% of the Deposit. Monthly income of 10-20%!

note: The expert Advisor uses averaging, and the Deposit may be lost.

Description of the EA settings (for five-digit quotes in pips):

Takeprofit-200 pips (recommended)

Stoploss-1000 pips (recommended)

Slippage - 50 pips (allowed slippage)

Magic-any number

Lot-0.01 (recommended for safe trading on 10 pairs with a Deposit of $ 600 or more).

Dynamic-dynamic lot (true/false )( recommended false )

Risk-1 (lot size 1% of the Deposit)

Grid - building a grid of orders (true/false) (recommended true)

Distance grid-1000 pips (recommended)

Multiplier grid-2.0 (recommended)