Chocolate

https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/879917 

The expert Advisor allows you to go to TOP PAMM accounts.

Author's trading system based on 5 indicators.

Additionally, a grid is used to increase profitability.

The EA trades depending on the lot and takeprofit settings from conservative (10-20% per month) to aggressive mode (+200% per month).

it shows from 40 to 60% growth per week. 200-240% per Month!

Trades on 10 currency pairs. Tested since 2000 on 30 pairs, see the top 10 on real account monitoring.

Lot size 0.01 per$100. Acceleration. Monthly income 200-240%!

Lot 0.01 for$300. Active growth, drawdown of about 20% of the Deposit. The monthly income is 50-60%!

Lot size is 0.01 per$1000. Growth, drawdown 5-7% of the Deposit. Monthly income of 10-20%!

note: The expert Advisor uses averaging, and the Deposit may be lost.

Description of the EA settings (for five-digit quotes in pips):

Takeprofit-200 pips (recommended)

Stoploss-1000 pips (recommended)

Slippage - 50 pips (allowed slippage)

Magic-any number

Lot-0.01 (recommended for safe trading on 10 pairs with a Deposit of $ 600 or more).

Dynamic-dynamic lot (true/false )( recommended false )

Risk-1 (lot size 1% of the Deposit)

Grid - building a grid of orders (true/false) (recommended true)

Distance grid-1000 pips (recommended)

Multiplier grid-2.0 (recommended)

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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
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