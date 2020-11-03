VHV Trend D
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 3 November 2020
- Activations: 10
LAUNCH PROMO -- Buy One EA, if you like it, put feedback and get the second for Free
This EA is based on down Trends with a customized intelligent algorithm in combination with RSI.
Not too many parameters, it is very simple to use.
Live Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/867539
Recommended Time Frame is H1.
Recommended Currency Pair : any currency pair can work (Tested on EURUSD)
Fixed Lot, default 0.1 - you can change according your Lot preference
Autolot will be in next version
Telegram Group support
https://t.me/MetaTraderHAdi
User didn't leave any comment to the rating