Zxplus EA Indicators

Attached are the on screen indicators for the ZXplus Expert Advisor.

While it is not necessary to install OR add the indicators to your chart for the EA to function, they do look nice on the screen and shows you how the EA trades, and shows you where it is closing trades.

You can use these indicators and alerts for manually trading, but the help of the EA is certainly nice.

If you have any questions, feel free to message me.

You can purchase the ZXplus EA here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56317



