Average Relative Range

ARR indicator is similar to ATR but it returns percent range in relation to open price of given bar. It is mostly useful for cryptocurrency symbols where ATR ranges from years ago can't be directly compare with current values. First buffer (red dotted line) represents percent range of single bar and second buffer (white solid line) represents simple average of defined number of last bars.

Only one input, PERIOD relates to number of bars used for average calculation (in default equals to 14).