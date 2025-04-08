Tortoise Scalper

Tortoise Scalper is an Expert Advisor for trading on Forex markets using MT 5 platform.

This scalper is useful for day traders.

This is slow and steady strategy, which helps you to win the race like tortoise .... regular small profits with calculated draw downs …

It will keep you always on the winning side at the end of the race, just like tortoise…

We made this scalper with the belief that, for day trading most recent data should be used for analysis and to create a trading system.

So, we made a simple day trading strategy ,which has performed extremely well in last 6 months.

This strategy is not for those who want to get rich immediately. This is not a get rich quick scheme. Our strategy provides you slow and steady returns and makes you winner at the end same as

the hare and rabbit story.

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How to use Tortoise Scalper Solution <:p><:p>

Just put it on your chart.

Checkout  allow Auto Trading.

It will take care for the rest of the things and will start trading.

You  just need to provide input about lot size as per your comfort.


How does it work <:p><:p>

Tortoise  Scalper Solution uses a breakout strategy combined with price action and dynamic Support and Resistances.

 

Tortoise Scalper 1.0 Features:


-Strong-and simple trading logic

-Reasonable TP and SL levels

-Low draw down

-recent 6 months backrest performance, because for day trading, recent behavior of market is the most important.

-Multiple currency pairs support

-Highly effective exit logic

-At the end of the day, pending order and positions are cancelled automatically.

-You can have option to change lot size as per your comfort

- This Expert advisor is not for any arbitrage or high frequency trading.

-Advanced Time Management System

               *This Robot is configured with the time Management System to place trade only during specific hours.

               *This is a very powerful option which will let you avoid the most dangerous periods and to trade the best periods when the robot shows best results.

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Recommended time frame: D1

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Recommended back test method: D1 with tick data

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Recommended minimum account: tested on 1000 USD with GBPUSD and with minimum lot size of 0.01.

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Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, GBPCAD, USDCAD, USDCHF and USDJPY.

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The default settings are for GBPUSD.


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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