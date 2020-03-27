Trend River Pro

21 simple moving average ( All Type of 21 MA River )

51 simple moving average


Long Entry

Upper 51 MA and above the 21 River Middle channel.

Long Only Above Green Line (Market Opening Line)

 

Short entry

Below the lower 51 MA and below the 21 lower channel.

Short Only Below Green Line (Market Opening Line)


Exit position
Initial stop loss is 20 pips below (for buy) or above (for sell)

Target : Next level as per indicator  

Profit Target ratio 1:1.2


Download Template : https://drive.google.com/open?id=1cV6W26YPY8otXlWjM7JlUpVjix3S8m-7



