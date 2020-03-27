Trend River Pro
- Indicators
- Bhorania Dhaval
- Version: 1.0
21 simple moving average ( All Type of 21 MA River )
51 simple moving average
Long Entry
Upper 51 MA and above the 21 River Middle channel.
Long Only Above Green Line (Market Opening Line)
Short entry
Below the lower 51 MA and below the 21 lower channel.
Short Only Below Green Line (Market Opening Line)
Exit position
Initial stop loss is 20 pips below (for buy) or above (for sell)
Target : Next level as per indicator
Profit Target ratio 1:1.2
Download Template : https://drive.google.com/open?id=1cV6W26YPY8otXlWjM7JlUpVjix3S8m-7
