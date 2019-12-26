FuturesBot NQ100
- Experts
- Victor Semenchuk
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 10 June 2020
- Activations: 5
Advisor works only on NETTING accounts!
Trading Advisor " FuturesBot NQ100 "is intended solely and exclusively for trading futures on the CME Group exchange
Advisor is adapted for trading futures contracts:
- E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures
- micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 Future
The specification of the E-mini Nasdaq-100 Future contract is available at the following link on the exchange website:
https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/equity-index/us-index/e-mini-nasdaq-100_contract_specifications.html
Micro contract specification E-mini Nasdaq-100 Future is available at the following link on the exchange website:
https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/equity-index/us-index/micro-e-mini-nasdaq-100_contract_specifications.html
OPTIONS
- Stop4buy - stop, set when making a buy trade, in the number of minimum ticks of the change in the contract price
- Stop4short - stop, set when making a sell (short) deal, in the number of minimum ticks of the change in the contract price
- ShortUse - a parameter that allows the EA to make short trades (short selling), set to " false " by default
- BuyUse - a parameter that allows the EA to make long deals (purchases), set to " true " by default
- m_time_open - the time when the advisor starts working, only hours and minutes are taken into account
- m_time_close- the end time of the advisor, only hours and minutes are taken into account, if there is a position, it will be closed on the next bar
- MaxBalOnLot - the size of the account balance for one lot, this setting works only if the parameter MMLotUse = " true "
- MinLotUse - use the minimum lot, set to " true " by default
- MMLotUse - use the number of lots for trading, calculated as the ratio of the account balance to the MaxBalOnLot value (only the whole part of the division is taken into account), set to " false " by default
DEPOSIT AMOUNTFor trading the E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures futures contract (the cost of 1 lot as of December 26, 2019 is approximately 8770 * 20 = $ 175,400)recommended size = $ 20,000
For trading the micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 Future futures contract (the cost of 1 lot as of December 26, 2019 is approximately 8770 * 2 = $ 17540)
recommended size = $ 2000
TIME PERIOD AND SELECTION OF THE CURRENT CONTRACT
The time period for the advisor to work is 1 min., Or 5 min. The futures contract must be changed manually. Use the most liquid contract, as a rule, this is a contract with the nearest expiration date, a week before expiration, you can go to the next one, now this is for the E-mini Nasdaq-100:
ENQH20 for micro E-mini Nasdaq-100: MNQH20
TEST RESULTS
The test results are recorded on the attached video, the default advisor settings
RISK WARNING
Trading futures, forex, and options is very risky and not suitable for everyone. The investor can potentially lose all of the initial capital and more. Risk (free) capital is money, the loss of which will not affect your financial well-being and lifestyle. Only risk capital should be used for trading, and only people with sufficient trading capital should participate in such trading. Historical results are not indications or guarantees of future results.
За май-июнь, если бы в начале тупо купил индекс и ничего не делал, был бы профит. Бот периодически берёт прибыль, затем начинает торговать в боковике и несколькими стопами подряд всё сливает. Счёт из минуса вылез только пару раз, в общем плюнул удалил. В целом если есть мощный тренд то всё ок, он отрабатывает, если нет - гг.