FuturesBot NQ100

Advisor works only on NETTING accounts!

Trading Advisor " FuturesBot NQ100 "is intended solely and exclusively for trading futures on the CME Group exchange

Advisor is adapted for trading futures contracts: - E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures

- micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 Future

The specification of the E-mini Nasdaq-100 Future contract is available at the following link on the exchange website:

https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/equity-index/us-index/e-mini-nasdaq-100_contract_specifications.html

Micro contract specification E-mini Nasdaq-100 Future is available at the following link on the exchange website: https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/equity-index/us-index/micro-e-mini-nasdaq-100_contract_specifications.html





OPTIONS









Stop4buy - stop, set when making a buy trade, in the number of minimum ticks of the change in the contract price

Stop4short - stop, set when making a sell (short) deal, in the number of minimum ticks of the change in the contract price

ShortUse - a parameter that allows the EA to make short trades (short selling), set to " false " by default

BuyUse - a parameter that allows the EA to make long deals (purchases), set to " true " by default

m_time_open - the time when the advisor starts working, only hours and minutes are taken into account

m_time_close- the end time of the advisor, only hours and minutes are taken into account, if there is a position, it will be closed on the next bar

MaxBalOnLot - the size of the account balance for one lot, this setting works only if the parameter MMLotUse = " true "

MinLotUse - use the minimum lot, set to " true " by default

MMLotUse - use the number of lots for trading, calculated as the ratio of the account balance to the MaxBalOnLot value (only the whole part of the division is taken into account), set to " false " by default









DEPOSIT AMOUNT





For trading the E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures futures contract (the cost of 1 lot as of December 26, 2019 is approximately 8770 * 20 = $ 175,400)





recommended size = $20,000

For trading the micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 Future futures contract (the cost of 1 lot as of December 26, 2019 is approximately 8770 * 2 = $ 17540)

recommended size = $ 2000





TIME PERIOD AND SELECTION OF THE CURRENT CONTRACT







The time period for the advisor to work is 1 min., Or 5 min. The futures contract must be changed manually. Use the most liquid contract, as a rule, this is a contract with the nearest expiration date, a week before expiration, you can go to the next one, now this is for the E-mini Nasdaq-100: ENQH20

for micro E-mini Nasdaq-100: MNQH20



TEST RESULTS





The test results are recorded on the attached video, the default advisor settings













RISK WARNING







Trading futures, forex, and options is very risky and not suitable for everyone. The investor can potentially lose all of the initial capital and more. Risk (free) capital is money, the loss of which will not affect your financial well-being and lifestyle. Only risk capital should be used for trading, and only people with sufficient trading capital should participate in such trading. Historical results are not indications or guarantees of future results.


















