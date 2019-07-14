ChartSysAlpha
- Experts
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 14 July 2019
- Activations: 5
This system is based on an individual indicator and allows the constant trading of certain ranges and trends. The drawdrown is limited in this standard system and is not designed for short-term. The Expert was designed for the time units 5 minutes, 15 minutes, 30 minutes or 60 minutes. The system follows the stoploss according to certain rules. These rules are part of the individual indicator. The system is based on an individual indicator that considers various levels and the trend.