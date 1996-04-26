Based on the trend of more empty line. At present is version 1.03, with new later. Appear more prompt, can open more than single Empty message, can open an empty list The discoloration of three counties, represent different levels of

The market at present there is an organization - the sea education, they are also more empty lines, but I more empty line is based on their changes, on the basis of identifying trend more accurately.





Trad duokong line is an automatic identification of long-short trade index, there are three line, string cable was a secondary trend of identification, the midline is another trend at the corresponding level, big line is trend of higher level, can display the buying and selling point, also can not display, very suitable for novice. Now it is one of the few market indicators, which is the most accurate indicator of hope with the trader, can quickly seize the market, guarantee the profits.





After these indicators will also upgrade, make the new version will be more optimized, the product will continue to improve, the hope can help traders, achieve the goal...



