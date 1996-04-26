Trad duokong line

  1. Based on the trend of more empty line.
  2. At present is version 1.03, with new later.
  3. Appear more prompt, can open more than single
  4. Empty message, can open an empty list
  5. The discoloration of three counties, represent different levels of 

The market at present there is an organization - the sea education, they are also more empty lines, but I more empty line is based on their changes, on the basis of identifying trend more accurately.


Trad duokong line is an automatic identification of long-short trade index, there are three line, string cable was a secondary trend of identification, the midline is another trend at the corresponding level, big line is trend of higher level, can display the buying and selling point, also can not display, very suitable for novice. Now it is one of the few market indicators, which is the most accurate indicator of hope with the trader, can quickly seize the market, guarantee the profits.


After these indicators will also upgrade, make the new version will be more optimized, the product will continue to improve, the hope can help traders, achieve the goal...


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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
XAUUSd Reaper Mt4
Ibrahim Aljaref
Indicators
XAUUSD Reaper is a trading indicator developed for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The indicator is designed to simplify chart analysis by displaying clear BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart. It provides traders with an organized visual environment for following XAUUSD price movement and identifying potential changes in market direction. XAUUSD Reaper can be used on any timeframe. Recommended Timeframe: M15 The M15 timeframe is recommended for general use because it provides a practical
Market Structure MTF
Mikhail Tcvetkov
Indicators
The Market Structure MTF indicator is a successful attempt to formalize the structure of price movement using a unique algorithm. It accurately decomposes any price movement into its constituent elements and allows you not to miss a single interesting entry or exit point. An important feature of the Market Structure MTF indicator is the visualization of the structure of price movement on two timeframes at once – on the current and on any older one at the user's choice. Despite the external sim
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
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