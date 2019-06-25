EMA Cross Robot

EMA Cross Robot is a trading robot that uses a strategy of crossing two moving averages. The average period is selected as a result of optimization,based on historical quotes. The RSI indicator is used as a filter. To obtain the best results, the trailing algorithm for open positions is used. The parameters have been optimized for the best drawdown/profit ratio.





The dynamic size of the trading lot is used. The trades are held from several hours to several days.





It is based on safe money management: no martingale, no grid orders, no hedging, etc.

Stop loss is always set at the time of sending the order, so the EA is not afraid of the sudden loss of the Internet connection.





Since the market is cyclical, during the long-term optimization, the parameters were chosen, in which the EA shows itself best exactly at the current state of the market.





Currency pairs and timeframe:





The parameters are optimized to work on EURUSD, M15.





Recommended initial deposit:





$100+. Please note that the account should be USD for the correct calculation of the trading lot.





Recommended broker:





To get the best results, choose a broker with a low spread on EURUSD (5 or less points), because the strategy is scalping.





Input parameters:

LotSize: lot size for each $ 1000 of free margin ($300 = 0.03 lot).

lot size for each $ 1000 of free margin ($300 = 0.03 lot). Magic: unique magic number of the EA;



