EMA cross robot

EMA Cross Robot

 
EMA Cross Robot is a trading robot that uses a strategy of crossing two moving averages. The average period is selected as a result of optimization,based on historical quotes. The RSI indicator is used as a filter. To obtain the best results, the trailing algorithm for open positions is used. The parameters have been optimized for the best drawdown/profit ratio.

The dynamic size of the trading lot is used. The trades are held from several hours to several days.

It is based on safe money management: no martingale, no grid orders, no hedging, etc. 
Stop loss is always set at the time of sending the order, so the EA is not afraid of the sudden loss of the Internet connection.

Since the market is cyclical, during the long-term optimization, the parameters were chosen, in which the EA shows itself best exactly at the current state of the market.

Currency pairs and timeframe:

The parameters are optimized to work on EURUSD, M15.

Recommended initial deposit:

$100+. Please note that the account should be USD for the correct calculation of the trading lot.

Recommended broker:

To get the best results, choose a broker with a low spread on EURUSD (5 or less points), because the strategy is scalping.

Input parameters:

  • LotSize: lot size for each $ 1000 of free margin ($300 = 0.03 lot).
  • Magic: unique magic number of the EA;


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For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
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Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
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Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
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Leandro Bernardez Camero
Experts
TikiPip EA – Total stability with controlled risk management I developed TikiPip EA with traders in mind who value stability and responsible capital management. It doesn't seek to promise magical results, but rather to offer stable monthly returns, while maintaining control over capital. It's a robust tool that operates 24/5, with adaptive intelligence based on volatility, allowing it to adapt to all types of markets. Visit the TikiPip EA Channel here: TIKIPIP EA - CHANNEL You can check res
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Makariy Gubaydullin
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Unbreakable EA: Fully automated trading robot that uses the values of 57 parameters and selects only the most probable signals. Traded pairs:  EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF; Timeframe: M5; Trading style:  scalping; Indicators used: RSI Moving Average Bollinger Bands According to the results of the 2003-2019 backtest with 99% modeling quality: for 16 years, the maximum drawdown does not exceed 17.1% , while the ratio of profitable trades is 80.8%. Settings: We have already performed a full
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