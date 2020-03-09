Unbreakable EA

Unbreakable EA:

Fully automated trading robot that uses the values of 57 parameters and selects only the most probable signals.

Traded pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF;

Timeframe: M5;

Trading style: scalping;

Indicators used:

  1. RSI
  2. Moving Average
  3. Bollinger Bands

According to the results of the 2003-2019 backtest with 99% modeling quality: for 16 years, the maximum drawdown does not exceed 17.1%, while the ratio of profitable trades is 80.8%.

Settings:

We have already performed a full optimization of the algorithm, and for ease of use, you only need to select 2 parameters:
  • StaticLot: fixed lot (will be used if RiskPerTrade = 0);
  • RiskPerTrade: Dynamic lot size (risk percentage per trade);


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Note : the spread value,  the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best. The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all
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EMA cross robot
Makariy Gubaydullin
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EMA Cross Robot   EMA Cross Robot is a trading robot that uses a strategy of crossing two moving averages . The average period is selected as a result of optimization,based on historical quotes. The RSI indicator is used as a filter . To obtain the best results, the trailing algorithm for open positions is used. The parameters have been optimized for the best drawdown/profit ratio. The dynamic size of the trading lot is used. The trades are held from several hours to several days. It is based
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