Unbreakable EA
- Experts
-
Makariy GubaydullinTrader, Investor, MQL Developer, Entrepreneur;
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
Unbreakable EA:
Fully automated trading robot that uses the values of 57 parameters and selects only the most probable signals.
Traded pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF;
Timeframe: M5;
Trading style: scalping;
Indicators used:
- RSI
- Moving Average
- Bollinger Bands
According to the results of the 2003-2019 backtest with 99% modeling quality: for 16 years, the maximum drawdown does not exceed 17.1%, while the ratio of profitable trades is 80.8%.
Settings:We have already performed a full optimization of the algorithm, and for ease of use, you only need to select 2 parameters:
- StaticLot: fixed lot (will be used if RiskPerTrade = 0);
- RiskPerTrade: Dynamic lot size (risk percentage per trade);