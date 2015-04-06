SkyRocket EURUSD

The SkyRocket EURUSD scalping Ea is a very powerfull MT4 trading robot that uses a smart combination of common indicator to get the maximum profit from the market. I recommend to use it ONLY on EURUSD H1, because this is the most profitable way from the best of my experience.

I backtested it "only" from 01/01/2017 to 11/05/2018 because it's useless to test it for 10 years or more, because every Eas have to be updated evrey once in a while to get the best from them. In my opinion it's impossibile to make a EA that performs perfectly every single day for 10 years. Because of it I'll keep my Eas updated whenever it is necessary.

There is only a setting when you open the Ea in MT4 and it concerns the Lot size. For the minimum risk I recommend 0.1 Lots, for medium risk 0.3 Lots and for High risk 0.7 Lots. You can see every Drawdown and all information in the screenshot below.

However, for a standard 10000 $ accunt I recommend 0.3 Lots.

As you can see from the screenshot my Ea works in H1 period and in about 2 years has closed 87 operation, that are less than 1 per week, so you need to be very patient. This is because I tried to get the maximum value from the indicators I use.

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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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