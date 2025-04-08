GapTrader

Gap Trader Expert Advisor exploits one of the most common phenomena of the Forex market namely the weekend gap, a price difference between the last Friday’s closing price and the coming Monday’s opening one. This price jump is due to the fact that the interbank currency market continues to react on fundamental news during the weekend, opening on Monday at the most liquid level. Weekend Gaps are consistently been filled by the market and therefore fanatically traded by Forex expert traders. Gap Trader using H1 time frame fully automates the execution of the aforementioned strategy by:

  1. Immediately spotting a weekend gap on Monday market opening and betting on its filling. Gap Trader can be used simultaneously in as many currency pairs as the user wants.
  2. Managing all open positions with free-ride opportunity utilization orientation. (Trailing Stop Loss function)
  3. Using the magic number feature to separate between any previous opened non-gap-trading positions and gap-trading ones, with the first being unaffected by the use of Gap Trader expert advisor. Magic number is also used for the distinction between gap-trading positions in different currency pairs.


Strategy Description

On Monday’s market open, if the Friday’s last  H1 candle high (low) is lower (higher) than the Monday’s opening price by more than 10 pips, three short (long) positions, position AB and C, are opened. From now on this price difference will be called gap. All three positions have an initial Stop Loss set at a user specified level, although the default Stop Loss level is set to 100 pips. Position has a Take Profit level that is set one gap distance away from the opening price, TP A =1xgap, position B has a Take Profit level equal to two gaps distance from the opening price, TP B=2xgap, and position C does not have  a Take Profit level. (Picture 1) Once position A is closed, in other words once the first gap distance is reached, position’s B and C Stop Loss is set to the zero loss level (Stop Loss A= Stop Loss B=opening price) and the Trailing Stop Loss Function kicks in starting the free-ride part of the strategy.

Gap Trader will close all positions that are still open by next Monday and whose gap distance has not been filled, letting open all wining bets and their free-riding potential for maximum profits.


Trailing Stop Loss Function

Once the 1xgap is filled the Trailing Stop Loss function will get into action. It starts a free ride position by setting position’s B and C Stop Loss level at the zero losspoint. Should the price move more to your favor it trails the stop loss level upwards for a long position or downwards for a short position maximizing your potential profits. The Trailing Stop Loss distance from the current price is set to a user defined level expressed in pips, with the default level set to 39 pips. (Picture2)


Magic Number Feature

Every Forex pair at the initialization of Gap Trader expert advisor should be given a unique non zero integer magic number value by the user. This number is essential to the function of the expert advisor as it is used on the one hand to distinguish between any non-gap-trading positions that are already open and the gap-trading positions and on the other hand between gap-trading positions on different Forex pairs.


Use of Gap Trader (Video)

In order to use Gap Trader in a Forex pair,  the user has to open the pair’s corresponding chart window in H1 time frame and simply drag and drop Gap Trader icon from the list of expert advisors in the navigate window to that of the forex pair chart.  Once you do that the parameter window will be shown.

 

Description of Input Parameters

  • Lotsize:The bet size can be either an integer or a decimal value. Default value set to 1.
  • Magicnoumber:A unique non zero integer, non negative value for each pair
  • StopLossPips:Initial Stop Loss value expressed in number of pips away from the opening price. Its value should be an integer! Default value set to 100.
  • TraillingStopLossPips:The Stop Loss value that will be used when the Trailing Stop Loss function will be activated. It is expressed in the number of pips away from the current price. It should be an integer! and its default value set to 39. If the gap value is less that the inputted value then Gap Trader will set it equal to the gap value otherwise it will be left unaffected.


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4.54 (39)
Experts
Quantum iGold MT5 – Advanced AI Trading System (XAUUSD) Quantum iGold MT5 is a fully automated trading system built using advanced Artificial Intelligence techniques. It employs a hybrid neural architecture that integrates LSTM and Transformer models to analyze price behavior on XAUUSD . This structure enables the system to detect market patterns, adapt to volatility changes, and generate technically refined trading signals in real time. After purchase, please contact me via MQL5 private messa
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (505)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (4)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGH Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It elimin
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.34 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.04 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Atherion Zenith AI EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
Experts
AETHERION ZENITH AI EA The Evolution of Precision Gold Automation Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Zenith AI EA at the earliest stage and follow the evolution of the system through public live monitoring from the beginn
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
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