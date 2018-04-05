Average True Range.

Fully automatic.

Calculates last candle high and low for finding trends.

Strong results with british pound in daily charts.

Uses Atr modificable periods, trailing stop and take profit.

Tested in real accounts.

Is a great expert advisor with great results.

You can choose the risk you want to take.

Can calculate automaticaly the total amount of risk for new trades.

Tested with 10 years data.

Best inputs 1 atr for open, 2 for close. Atr settings to 200.