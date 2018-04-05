Magic ATR

Average True Range.

Fully automatic.

Calculates last candle high and low for finding trends.

Strong results with british pound in daily charts.

Uses Atr modificable periods, trailing stop and take profit.

Tested in real accounts.

Is a great expert advisor with great results.

You can choose the risk you want to take.

Can calculate automaticaly the total amount of risk for new trades.

Tested with 10 years data.

Best inputs 1 atr for open, 2 for close. Atr settings to 200.

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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.04 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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ATR Same Candle
Mario Hugo Achucarro Pillat
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Average True Range. Calculates last candle high and low for finding trends. Strong results with british pound in daily charts. Uses Atr modificable periods, trailing stop and take profit. Tested in real accounts. Is a great expert advisor with great results. You can choose the risk you want to take. Can calculate automaticaly the total amount of risk for new trades.
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