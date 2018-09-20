Master KIT
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 20 September 2018
- Activations: 5
Master KIT
GET YOUR STRATEGY READY-MADE EA
Scalping / trend / countertrend / flat = all in one, only the mood!
FORTS and FOREX
The possibilities of the EA are huge. Combinations of settings allow you to implement any strategy.
Uses a complex, reliable main system of increasing the volume with a simple setup
POSSIBLE SETTINGS:
Direction-BUY Only, SELL only or auto-select direction by RSI indicator
The first volume
Maximum trade lot
Volume multiplicity-how many times to increase the volume after a series of losing trades.
Stop loss
Profit factor-set as a number. If it is 4, then at SL=100, TP=400.
Losing trades to increase - how many trades in a row by SL
Skip transactions at no loss-the choice of "YES"or " NO". If the "YES" option is enabled, if the trailing stop moved the trade to breakeven, then the trade is not taken into account in the SL series to increase the volume. If "NO" is selected then in any case the SL trade is counted in the series to increase the volume
Trailing candle-the minimum number of candles to activate the Trailing
The trailing distance is the distance stretches the trailing
Trailing start-after what period in points the Trailing is enabled
Trailing step - distance to stop
RSI period - only works if you have enabled the automatic choice of direction. Selection of parameters to log
RSI price type - only works if you have enabled the automatic choice of direction. Selection of parameters to log
RSI level down - selection of parameters to log
The RSI level is the top - choice of parameters to log
The filter more or less than the volume of the candlestick - that is, more or less
The value of the candle volume is a tick volume (suitable for Forex). The candle that breaks the level contains a large volume, so you can adjust whatever you want. If the candle volume is equal to your parameters, the trade is opened on the next candle.
The filter is larger or smaller than the candle size. - select more or less
The type of candle size - selected HIGH/LOW or OPEN/CLOSE
The value of the size of the candles - set the opening of the transaction if the candle is small or big. The candle that breaks the level is basically always large, so you can adjust whatever you want. If the candle volume is equal to your parameters, the trade is opened on the next candle.
The robot contains a convenient panel where everything is written (what is the next volume, what are the signal values, etc.).)
COMBINE DIFFERENT FILTERS AND HAVE LOW DRAWDOWN WITH GOOD YIELDS.
The forward screen - a Deposit of 50,000 rubles/interval 1 month. (August FORTS Sberbank futures)