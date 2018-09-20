Master KIT

Master KIT

GET YOUR STRATEGY READY-MADE EA


Scalping / trend / countertrend / flat = all in one, only the mood!

FORTS and FOREX

The possibilities of the EA are huge. Combinations of settings allow you to implement any strategy.

Uses a complex, reliable main system of increasing the volume with a simple setup



POSSIBLE SETTINGS:



Direction-BUY Only, SELL only or auto-select direction by RSI indicator
The first volume
Maximum trade lot
Volume multiplicity-how many times to increase the volume after a series of losing trades. 
Stop loss
Profit factor-set as a number. If it is 4, then at SL=100, TP=400.
Losing trades to increase - how many trades in a row by SL 
Skip transactions at no loss-the choice of "YES"or " NO". If the "YES" option is enabled, if the trailing stop moved the trade to breakeven, then the trade is not taken into account in the SL series to increase the volume. If "NO" is selected then in any case the SL trade is counted in the series to increase the volume
Trailing candle-the minimum number of candles to activate the Trailing
The trailing distance is the distance stretches the trailing
Trailing start-after what period in points the Trailing is enabled
Trailing step - distance to stop
RSI period - only works if you have enabled the automatic choice of direction. Selection of parameters to log
RSI price type - only works if you have enabled the automatic choice of direction. Selection of parameters to log
RSI level down - selection of parameters to log
The RSI level is the top - choice of parameters to log
The filter more or less than the volume of the candlestick - that is, more or less
The value of the candle volume is a tick volume (suitable for Forex). The candle that breaks the level contains a large volume, so you can adjust whatever you want. If the candle volume is equal to your parameters, the trade is opened on the next candle.
The filter is larger or smaller than the candle size. - select more or less
The type of candle size - selected HIGH/LOW or OPEN/CLOSE
The value of the size of the candles - set the opening of the transaction if the candle is small or big. The candle that breaks the level is basically always large, so you can adjust whatever you want. If the candle volume is equal to your parameters, the trade is opened on the next candle.


The robot contains a convenient panel where everything is written (what is the next volume, what are the signal values, etc.).)

COMBINE DIFFERENT FILTERS AND HAVE LOW DRAWDOWN WITH GOOD YIELDS. 



The forward screen - a Deposit of 50,000 rubles/interval 1 month. (August FORTS Sberbank futures)
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5 (4)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGH Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It elimin
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.34 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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