Master KIT GET YOUR STRATEGY READY-MADE EA





Scalping / trend / countertrend / flat = all in one, only the mood!





FORTS and FOREX





The possibilities of the EA are huge. Combinations of settings allow you to implement any strategy.





Uses a complex, reliable main system of increasing the volume with a simple setup













POSSIBLE SETTINGS:













Direction-BUY Only, SELL only or auto-select direction by RSI indicator

The first volume

Maximum trade lot

Volume multiplicity-how many times to increase the volume after a series of losing trades.

Stop loss

Profit factor-set as a number. If it is 4, then at SL=100, TP=400.

Losing trades to increase - how many trades in a row by SL

Skip transactions at no loss-the choice of "YES"or " NO". If the "YES" option is enabled, if the trailing stop moved the trade to breakeven, then the trade is not taken into account in the SL series to increase the volume. If "NO" is selected then in any case the SL trade is counted in the series to increase the volume

Trailing candle-the minimum number of candles to activate the Trailing

The trailing distance is the distance stretches the trailing

Trailing start-after what period in points the Trailing is enabled

Trailing step - distance to stop

RSI period - only works if you have enabled the automatic choice of direction. Selection of parameters to log

RSI price type - only works if you have enabled the automatic choice of direction. Selection of parameters to log

RSI level down - selection of parameters to log

The RSI level is the top - choice of parameters to log

The filter more or less than the volume of the candlestick - that is, more or less

The value of the candle volume is a tick volume (suitable for Forex). The candle that breaks the level contains a large volume, so you can adjust whatever you want. If the candle volume is equal to your parameters, the trade is opened on the next candle.

The filter is larger or smaller than the candle size. - select more or less

The type of candle size - selected HIGH/LOW or OPEN/CLOSE

The value of the size of the candles - set the opening of the transaction if the candle is small or big. The candle that breaks the level is basically always large, so you can adjust whatever you want. If the candle volume is equal to your parameters, the trade is opened on the next candle.









The robot contains a convenient panel where everything is written (what is the next volume, what are the signal values, etc.).)





COMBINE DIFFERENT FILTERS AND HAVE LOW DRAWDOWN WITH GOOD YIELDS.













The forward screen - a Deposit of 50,000 rubles/interval 1 month. (August FORTS Sberbank futures)