Alert Pro

This indicator alerts for potential buy and sell using exponential moving average. The indicator supports push notifications, terminal alerts, and sound alerts. I am an active developer who studies Forex and will continue to update this indicator with new features. It is customizable for one minute, five minute, fifteen minute, thirty minute, one hour, four hour, daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes.


Recommendations

  • Indicator Settings: Use default settings. If scalping set M1 and M5 to true and lower alertFrequencySeconds for more notifications.


Parameters

  • ema1: exponential moving average
  • ema2: exponential moving average
  • 1/16 Alert: Alert for possible entry
  • 1/12 Alert: Alert for possible entry
  • ecr Alert: Alert exponential moving average crossing
  • Computer Alert: Alert in the terminal
  • Sound Alert: Sound alert in the terminal
  • Push Notification: Push notification to phone
  • M1: Alert on minute 1 chart
  • M5: Alert on minute 5 chart
  • M15: Alert on minute 15 chart
  • M30: Alert on minute 30 chart
  • H1: Alert on hour 1 chart
  • H4: Alert on hour 4 chart
  • D1: Alert on day 1 chart
  • W1: Alert on week 1 chart
  • MN: Alert on monthly 1 chart
  • alertFrequencySeconds: how many seconds to wait before showing another alert or push notification for the same pair.
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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Matthew Todorovski
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Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.30 13:37 
 

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