Alert Pro
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator alerts for potential buy and sell using exponential moving average. The indicator supports push notifications, terminal alerts, and sound alerts. I am an active developer who studies Forex and will continue to update this indicator with new features. It is customizable for one minute, five minute, fifteen minute, thirty minute, one hour, four hour, daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes.
Recommendations
- Indicator Settings: Use default settings. If scalping set M1 and M5 to true and lower alertFrequencySeconds for more notifications.
Parameters
- ema1: exponential moving average
- ema2: exponential moving average
- 1/16 Alert: Alert for possible entry
- 1/12 Alert: Alert for possible entry
- ecr Alert: Alert exponential moving average crossing
- Computer Alert: Alert in the terminal
- Sound Alert: Sound alert in the terminal
- Push Notification: Push notification to phone
- M1: Alert on minute 1 chart
- M5: Alert on minute 5 chart
- M15: Alert on minute 15 chart
- M30: Alert on minute 30 chart
- H1: Alert on hour 1 chart
- H4: Alert on hour 4 chart
- D1: Alert on day 1 chart
- W1: Alert on week 1 chart
- MN: Alert on monthly 1 chart
- alertFrequencySeconds: how many seconds to wait before showing another alert or push notification for the same pair.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating