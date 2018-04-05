AccelerationMT5

The Expert Advisor has been created for trading on accounts with the deposit of more than $1,000.

Uses M1 timeframe.

Simultaneously on the recommended pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY.

Check if your broker supports hedging, since the EA uses hedging based on MACD and RSI.

The Expert Advisor enters a position based on MACD and RSI signals.

If the price goes in the opposite direction, the EA will open a hedging order and will close the one with a larger profit and the rest following the principle of averaging.