AccelerationMT5

The Expert Advisor has been created for trading on accounts with the deposit of more than $1,000.

Uses M1 timeframe.

Simultaneously on the recommended pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY.

Check if your broker supports hedging, since the EA uses hedging based on MACD and RSI.

The Expert Advisor enters a position based on MACD and RSI signals.

If the price goes in the opposite direction, the EA will open a hedging order and will close the one with a larger profit and the rest following the principle of averaging.

  • Mode - variant 2 enables hedging, variant 1 disables hedging
  • Exit - set true to enable management of orders, once they are closed no new orders are opened; set false to work in normal mode
  • Maximal slippage=100 - maximum slippage
  • hour_stop_at_Friday=0 - close hour on Friday
  • hour_start_at_Monday=0 - open hour on Monday
  • Risk_Level(if use risk=true) - lot size in proportion to the account balance (if set to 1, the lot size will be 0.01 up to 10,000; at 20,000 the lot sizer will be 0.02)
    Video AccelerationMT5
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    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.85 (505)
    Experts
    Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
    The Gold Space
    Ayush V Jain
    5 (4)
    Experts
    LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGH Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It elimin
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.34 (113)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Gold Neural Core
    TICK STACK LTD
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
    Nexorion Initium Novum EA
    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.04 (25)
    Experts
    NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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