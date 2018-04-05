AccelerationMT5
- Experts
-
Liubomir GaidarjiSkype: lgaidarji
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Expert Advisor has been created for trading on accounts with the deposit of more than $1,000.
Uses M1 timeframe.
Simultaneously on the recommended pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY.
Check if your broker supports hedging, since the EA uses hedging based on MACD and RSI.
The Expert Advisor enters a position based on MACD and RSI signals.
If the price goes in the opposite direction, the EA will open a hedging order and will close the one with a larger profit and the rest following the principle of averaging.
- Mode - variant 2 enables hedging, variant 1 disables hedging
- Exit - set true to enable management of orders, once they are closed no new orders are opened; set false to work in normal mode
- Maximal slippage=100 - maximum slippage
- hour_stop_at_Friday=0 - close hour on Friday
- hour_start_at_Monday=0 - open hour on Monday
- Risk_Level(if use risk=true) - lot size in proportion to the account balance (if set to 1, the lot size will be 0.01 up to 10,000; at 20,000 the lot sizer will be 0.02)