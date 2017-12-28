Easy Trade EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 9 November 2018
- Activations: 5
The robot works best on Н4 and opens trades only at the beginning of a week.
It applies built-in parameters to define the price movement for the previous time period (last hours of the previous week, last weekday and last week) and opens contracts with the minimum take profit.
I usually use the robot on 10 pairs with the minimum spread (for four-digit quotes): usdchf 3, gbpusd 3, eurusd 2, usdjpy 2, usdcad 3, audusd 3, eurjpy 3, nzdusd 4, eurgbp 3, gbpjpy 6.
The EA features the predefined settings:
- MagicNumber = 1 - if 1, the EA automatically sets the magic number for each pair
- EAName="Easy" - comment
- Stoploss = 200.0 - stop loss level
- TakeProfit = 4.0 - take profit level
- Lots = 1.0 - contract volume
- UseRiskPercent - use lot calculation in % of equity
- RiskPercent - % of equity to be used for trading
- CheckGap=false - check for a gap
- FilterK=MediumRisk - signals filtration level (LowRisk - low, HighRisk - high). If LowRisk, the signals are more reliable but there are less of them. Check this in the tester.
- DoubleShot=true - open an additional order in case the main one is opened
- StoplossD = 200.0 - stop loss level
- TakeProfitD = 4.0 - take profit level
- LotsD = 1.0 - additional contract volume
- UseRiskPercentD - use lot calculation in % of equity
- RiskPercentD - % of equity to be used for trading
- SpreadControl = 3.0 - spread level to avoid opening a contract with a large spread
- Lotdecimal - number of decimal places in a lot size: Standart - 0, MiniLots - 0.1, MicroLots - 0.01
Good luck!
using by two weeks on real good trades till now and no worries of DD.
An addition of a trailing stop would improve an EA that is already working fine