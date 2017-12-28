Easy Trade EA

3

The robot works best on Н4 and opens trades only at the beginning of a week.

It applies built-in parameters to define the price movement for the previous time period (last hours of the previous week, last weekday and last week) and opens contracts with the minimum take profit.

I usually use the robot on 10 pairs with the minimum spread (for four-digit quotes): usdchf 3, gbpusd 3, eurusd 2, usdjpy 2, usdcad 3, audusd 3, eurjpy 3, nzdusd 4, eurgbp 3, gbpjpy 6.

The EA features the predefined settings:

  • MagicNumber = 1 - if 1, the EA automatically sets the magic number for each pair
  • EAName="Easy" - comment
  • Stoploss = 200.0 - stop loss level
  • TakeProfit = 4.0 - take profit level
  • Lots = 1.0 - contract volume
  • UseRiskPercent - use lot calculation in % of equity
  • RiskPercent - % of equity to be used for trading
  • CheckGap=false - check for a gap
  • FilterK=MediumRisk - signals filtration level (LowRisk - low, HighRisk - high). If LowRisk, the signals are more reliable but there are less of them. Check this in the tester.
  • DoubleShot=true - open an additional order in case the main one is opened
  • StoplossD = 200.0 - stop loss level
  • TakeProfitD = 4.0 - take profit level
  • LotsD = 1.0 - additional contract volume
  • UseRiskPercentD - use lot calculation in % of equity
  • RiskPercentD - % of equity to be used for trading
  • SpreadControl = 3.0 - spread level to avoid opening a contract with a large spread
  • Lotdecimal - number of decimal places in a lot size: Standart - 0, MiniLots - 0.1, MicroLots - 0.01

Good luck!

Reviews 2
Fabio
210
Fabio 2018.01.30 11:49 
 

using by two weeks on real good trades till now and no worries of DD.

An addition of a trailing stop would improve an EA that is already working fine

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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2022.06.04 18:27 
 

EA has not taken any trades, tried to contact the developer with no response! Save your money!!!

Fabio
210
Fabio 2018.01.30 11:49 
 

using by two weeks on real good trades till now and no worries of DD.

An addition of a trailing stop would improve an EA that is already working fine

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