Easy Trade EA

The robot works best on Н4 and opens trades only at the beginning of a week.

It applies built-in parameters to define the price movement for the previous time period (last hours of the previous week, last weekday and last week) and opens contracts with the minimum take profit.

I usually use the robot on 10 pairs with the minimum spread (for four-digit quotes): usdchf 3, gbpusd 3, eurusd 2, usdjpy 2, usdcad 3, audusd 3, eurjpy 3, nzdusd 4, eurgbp 3, gbpjpy 6.

The EA features the predefined settings:

MagicNumber = 1 - if 1, the EA automatically sets the magic number for each pair

EAName="Easy" - comment

Stoploss = 200.0 - stop loss level

TakeProfit = 4.0 - take profit level

Lots = 1.0 - contract volume

UseRiskPercent - use lot calculation in % of equity

RiskPercent - % of equity to be used for trading

CheckGap=false - check for a gap



FilterK=MediumRisk - signals filtration level (LowRisk - low, HighRisk - high). If LowRisk, the signals are more reliable but there are less of them. Check this in the tester.

DoubleShot=true - open an additional order in case the main one is opened

StoplossD = 200.0 - stop loss level

TakeProfitD = 4.0 - take profit level

LotsD = 1.0 - additional contract volume

UseRiskPercentD - use lot calculation in % of equity

RiskPercentD - % of equity to be used for trading

SpreadControl = 3.0 - spread level to avoid opening a contract with a large spread

Lotdecimal - number of decimal places in a lot size: Standart - 0, MiniLots - 0.1, MicroLots - 0.01

Good luck!