Omega Sense X Major Currencies
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
Overview
Omega Sense X is a professional trading indicator developed exclusively for Major Currencies (EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It utilizes an intelligent multi-factor analysis system to identify high-probability trading opportunities while filtering out weaker market conditions. This helps traders make more informed decisions without continuously monitoring the market.
Key Features
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Clear Buy and Sell signals.
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Smart filtering system to improve signal quality.
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Automatic Entry Price calculation.
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Automatic Stop Loss placement.
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Five Take Profit targets (TP1–TP5).
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Professional real-time trading dashboard.
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Trend strength and market bias analysis.
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Automatic lot size calculator based on risk percentage.
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Candlestick pattern detection.
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Trading session filter.
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Customizable trading alerts.
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Clean and user-friendly interface.
What the Indicator Displays
When a valid trading opportunity is detected, the indicator automatically displays:
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Buy or Sell signal
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Entry price
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Stop Loss
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Five Take Profit levels (TP1–TP5)
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A real-time dashboard to help evaluate current market conditions.
Dashboard
The built-in dashboard provides valuable market information, including:
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Bullish and bearish market strength
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Current trend strength
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Overall market bias
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Active trading session
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Technical market status for quick decision-making.
Risk Management
Omega Sense X includes built-in risk management tools that help traders by:
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Automatically calculating lot size
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Allowing customizable risk percentage
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Automatically determining Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.
Notes
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This indicator is designed exclusively for Major Currencies (EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF) .
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Compatible with MetaTrader 5 only.
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Most settings can be customized to suit your trading style.