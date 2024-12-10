Jesus Cross alert
- Indicators
- Damion Richardo Richards
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
JESUS CROSS Indicator by Damion
Description:
The MA Crossover indicator is designed to alert traders when two moving averages cross on a 30-minute chart. It uses a Fast Moving Average (10-period) and a Slow Moving Average (21-period) to detect crossovers, which are commonly used as signals for potential trend changes.
Key Features:
- Fast and Slow MA: The indicator employs a 10-period Fast Moving Average (FastMA) and a 21-period Slow Moving Average (SlowMA).
- Customizable Settings: Users can request custom moving averages (Fast and Slow) and timeframes tailored to their specific trading strategies.
- Real-Time Alerts: Get notified instantly when the 10-period MA crosses above or below the 21-period MA, signaling a potential buying or selling opportunity.
- Multiple Alert Options: Receive alerts via:
- Popup Alert within MetaTrader 5.
- Sound Alerts to notify you of a crossover.
- Push Notifications directly to your mobile device.
- Email Notifications for continuous tracking.
- Automatic Trend Identification: The indicator automatically tracks the crossover conditions and changes its state to notify users when the Fast MA crosses above or below the Slow MA.
- Easy-to-Use: With a simple setup and user-friendly interface, this indicator is ideal for traders looking to take advantage of moving average crossovers on the 30-minute timeframe.
- Custom Request Support: If you have specific moving average periods or a unique timeframe that fits your strategy, you can request a customized version of the indicator tailored to your preferences.