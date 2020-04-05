Trendline Rebounder

TrendlineRebounder — What the robot does

Trading robot that looks for price rebounds off trendlines, not breakouts. Built for Scalping on BTCUSD with 5-minute candles. All its parameters are already optimized, but you can change them to taste.

How it operates

  1. Draws support and resistance lines automatically. The robot looks at recent price highs and lows and draws lines connecting them (like you'd do by hand on a chart, but calculated mathematically for greater precision).

  2. Waits for price to touch a line and bounce.

    • Touches a support line (below price) and the candle closes above it → BUY signal.
    • Touches a resistance line (above price) and the candle closes below it → SELL signal.

  3. Requires volume confirmation. Only enters if that candle's volume exceeds the recent average, to avoid weak bounces with no real force behind them.

  4. Only one open trade at a time. If both buy and sell trigger on the same candle, the robot does nothing — avoids a blind coin-flip.

  5. Manages risk on its own, candle by candle:

    • Stop loss: cuts the loss at a defined distance.
    • Take profit: closes in profit at a defined distance (optional).
    • Break-even: moves the stop near entry once the trade is already in profit, so it can't turn into a loss.
    • Trailing stop: follows price as profit grows, protecting the gains.

Input parameters

Trendlines

  • Evaluation zone: how far from the current price it looks for points to draw lines.
  • Lookback bars: how much history it scans to find those points.
  • Top N: how many good-quality lines it keeps per side (support/resistance).
  • Minimum touches: support points needed for a line to be valid.
  • Max violations: how many times price can "pierce" the line before it's discarded.
  • Touch tolerance: how close price must pass to the line to count as a "touch".

Measurement unit

  • All distances (stop, take profit, etc.) are measured in ATR by default, a measure of how volatile the market is at that moment. This way the robot adapts on its own whether the market is calm or agitated.

Confirmation

  • Average volume: compares current volume against the average of the configured recent candles.

Direction filter

  • Allows buys and sells freely, or can be restricted to only trade with the trend (measured with a moving average), buy-only, or sell-only.

Stop loss / Take profit

  • Stop loss and take profit distance, each one switchable on or off.

Break-even

  • Activation distance (how much profit is needed to move the stop) and the point where the stop is left.

Trailing stop

  • Activation distance and the distance it keeps from price while following the trend.

Money management

  • Trade size calculation mode: risk as a percentage of capital, or fixed lot.

General

  • Magic number (internal identifier for the robot's trades).
  • Maximum slippage allowed when sending orders.
  • Whether to draw the lines on the chart.
  • Verbose activity logging (on/off).

General recommendations

  • In the default configuration, the robot risks 5% of capital per trade. If that seems excessive, you can lower the risk to your liking.
  • If you want to use a different asset and a different timeframe, I recommend backtesting and optimizing the robot's parameters mentioned above beforehand.
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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