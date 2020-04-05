Trendline Rebounder
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Trading robot that looks for price rebounds off trendlines, not breakouts. Built for Scalping on BTCUSD with 5-minute candles. All its parameters are already optimized, but you can change them to taste.
How it operates
-
Draws support and resistance lines automatically. The robot looks at recent price highs and lows and draws lines connecting them (like you'd do by hand on a chart, but calculated mathematically for greater precision).
-
Waits for price to touch a line and bounce.
- Touches a support line (below price) and the candle closes above it → BUY signal.
- Touches a resistance line (above price) and the candle closes below it → SELL signal.
-
Requires volume confirmation. Only enters if that candle's volume exceeds the recent average, to avoid weak bounces with no real force behind them.
-
Only one open trade at a time. If both buy and sell trigger on the same candle, the robot does nothing — avoids a blind coin-flip.
-
Manages risk on its own, candle by candle:
- Stop loss: cuts the loss at a defined distance.
- Take profit: closes in profit at a defined distance (optional).
- Break-even: moves the stop near entry once the trade is already in profit, so it can't turn into a loss.
- Trailing stop: follows price as profit grows, protecting the gains.
Input parameters
Trendlines
- Evaluation zone: how far from the current price it looks for points to draw lines.
- Lookback bars: how much history it scans to find those points.
- Top N: how many good-quality lines it keeps per side (support/resistance).
- Minimum touches: support points needed for a line to be valid.
- Max violations: how many times price can "pierce" the line before it's discarded.
- Touch tolerance: how close price must pass to the line to count as a "touch".
Measurement unit
- All distances (stop, take profit, etc.) are measured in ATR by default, a measure of how volatile the market is at that moment. This way the robot adapts on its own whether the market is calm or agitated.
Confirmation
- Average volume: compares current volume against the average of the configured recent candles.
Direction filter
- Allows buys and sells freely, or can be restricted to only trade with the trend (measured with a moving average), buy-only, or sell-only.
Stop loss / Take profit
- Stop loss and take profit distance, each one switchable on or off.
Break-even
- Activation distance (how much profit is needed to move the stop) and the point where the stop is left.
Trailing stop
- Activation distance and the distance it keeps from price while following the trend.
Money management
- Trade size calculation mode: risk as a percentage of capital, or fixed lot.
General
- Magic number (internal identifier for the robot's trades).
- Maximum slippage allowed when sending orders.
- Whether to draw the lines on the chart.
- Verbose activity logging (on/off).
General recommendations
- In the default configuration, the robot risks 5% of capital per trade. If that seems excessive, you can lower the risk to your liking.
- If you want to use a different asset and a different timeframe, I recommend backtesting and optimizing the robot's parameters mentioned above beforehand.