Gold M15 Persistent Scalper

XAUUSD Persistent M15 Scalping Engine PRICE ON OFFER ORIGINAL PRICE $2800


An always-in-market gold trading system that trades the M15 trend directly — no waiting, no multi-timeframe confirmation stack, no missed moves.

The Core Idea

Most trend EAs wait: H4 has to agree, then M15 has to agree, then price has to pull back to an "ideal" entry. By the time all the boxes are ticked, a large chunk of the move is already gone.

This engine flips that model. As soon as an M15 candle closes, its direction is the trade bias — no extra filter layer standing between the signal and the order. The EA then manages exposure as a live basket: adding into strength, protecting profit as it builds, and flipping direction only when the market itself shows a real reversal — not just one opposite candle.

Key Features

🎯 Immediate M15 Entry Every 15 minutes, the engine reads the just-closed candle. Bullish close → long bias. Bearish close → short bias. If the basket is flat, it enters immediately in that direction — the strategy is designed to keep the account working rather than sitting in cash waiting for a "perfect" setup.

📈 Winner-Only Position Stacking As price moves in the basket's favor, the EA adds further positions — but only into a basket that is already net profitable, and only when the most recent entry itself is in profit. It will never add size to a losing position. Stacking distance adapts automatically to current gold volatility using ATR(M15), tightening up during fast expansion moves and widening out when the market goes quiet.

🔒 Dynamic Basket Profit Lock Once a basket's floating profit clears a trigger level, a trailing lock arms itself and ratchets up as profits grow — protecting an ever-increasing floor of profit instead of giving back a strong run on a single reversal candle.

🎯 Basket Take-Profit + Instant Re-Cycle When the basket hits its overall profit target, everything closes and a brand-new cycle opens immediately in the current M15 direction — no downtime between cycles.

🔄 Smart Reversal Engine The EA won't flip direction on every opposite-colored candle — that's how grid systems bleed out to spread and commission during choppy, consolidating markets. A reversal only triggers when the new candle has a strong body relative to its range and volume confirmation, filtering out the weak, noisy candles that cause whipsaw.

🛡️ Multi-Layer Risk Controls

  • Hard caps on maximum open positions and total lot exposure
  • Position compression — once the basket is comfortably in profit, the oldest positions are closed first to free up margin while keeping the newest (trend-following) exposure on
  • Emergency floating-drawdown circuit breaker — if floating loss reaches a set percentage of account balance, the entire basket closes and resets rather than riding out a catastrophic reversal
  • Built-in spread and margin pre-trade checks so entries aren't silently rejected by the broker — every skipped trade shows its exact reason on the live dashboard

📊 Live Basket Dashboard On-chart panel shows current M15 bias, basket direction, open position count and lots, floating P/L, profit-lock status and level, volatility regime, spread, and drawdown — so you always know exactly what state the engine is in and why.

How It Works (Step by Step)

  1. Read the trend — On every new M15 candle close, determine bias from candle direction.
  2. Stay engaged — If flat, open in that direction immediately.
  3. Scale into strength — Add positions as price extends in the basket's favor, spaced by an ATR-adaptive distance, but only while the basket and the last entry are both in profit.
  4. Protect the gains — A trailing profit lock ratchets upward as the basket grows, converting open profit into a protected floor.
  5. Take the win — Hit the basket profit target → close everything → start the next cycle immediately.
  6. Flip on real reversals — A confirmed, strong opposite M15 candle closes the current basket and opens fresh in the new direction. Weak reversal attempts are ignored to avoid chop.
  7. Circuit breaker — If floating drawdown breaches the configured limit, the whole basket is closed and the cycle resets, protecting the account from a runaway adverse move.

Recommended Account Size

This is a basket-style system, meaning multiple positions can be open simultaneously in the same direction — so account size should be sized to the maximum exposure the settings allow, not just the starting lot.

Setup Suggested Minimum Balance Notes
Conservative (default 0.2 lot, standard caps) $2,000–$15,000 Comfortable margin buffer even during a full stack-up on a leverage account of 1:100 or higher
Standard $25,000+ Recommended for running the default settings with room to withstand a full drawdown cycle without approaching a margin call
Aggressive / higher lot or lower leverage $50,000+ If increasing base lot size, raising the max-lot cap, or trading on lower leverage (below 1:100)

Notes on sizing:

  • These figures assume the built-in margin safety buffer and floating-drawdown circuit breaker are left enabled at their default levels.
  • Actual margin requirements depend on your broker's leverage and the live gold price — always check your broker's margin calculator for XAUUSD before going live.
  • As with any basket/grid-style trading approach, this system trades more frequently and can hold multiple simultaneous positions in a trend; it is not a low-drawdown "set and forget" strategy, and results will vary with market conditions. Past or backtested performance does not guarantee future results.

Recommended Use

  • Run on a demo account first to observe a full cycle (entry → stacking → profit lock → basket close) before going live.
  • XAUUSD (Gold) only — the ATR-based stacking distance and profit thresholds are calibrated to gold's price scale.
  • A VPS with a stable, low-latency connection to your broker is recommended, since the engine manages positions continuously rather than only at signal time.

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EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
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Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
专家
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
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Napat Puangjunkum
专家
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Tingting Yu
专家
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Tingting Yu
专家
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
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Muhammad Zahran Rahmadi Putra
5 (1)
专家
The price is gradually increasing up. Only 2 copy remains available at the current price,  next price increase to $1999 . Hello, traders!, the newest and a very powerful Spider Gold MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair. Spider Gold MT5  EA is more selective and accurate in signal entry and better in managing existing transactions.  Spider Gold  MT5 EA analyzes markets based on trends, imbalances areas and price action. Spider Gold  MT5 EA can identify
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Allan Mabele
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Allan Mabele
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Allan Mabele
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Allan Mabele
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Allan Mabele
专家
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Gold Holy Grail MT5 Scalping EA
Allan Mabele
专家
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