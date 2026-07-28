BlueBoat PCM Sniper EA

BLUEBOAT PCM SNIPER





XAUUSD intraday EA using CA/C1/C2 channel breakouts, trend filtering and structured risk control.





PRODUCT OVERVIEW





BlueBoat PCM Sniper is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for structured intraday breakout execution on XAUUSD.





The EA builds a price structure from CA, C1 and C2 channel zones. It waits for a completed candle to confirm a breakout, evaluates the configured trend and safety conditions, calculates the order size, and manages the position using predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit and breakeven rules.





PCM Sniper is intended for traders who prefer a visual, rule-based approach instead of unrestricted entry generation. It does not use martingale or grid logic.





TRADING CONCEPT





The trading structure is divided into three components:





CA is the initial base channel. It is created from price action and can use candle wicks or candle bodies.





C1 is formed after price closes outside the CA base. CA and C1 together define the active price package used for the next breakout decision.





C2 is the projected expansion distance. It is used for target calculation, Stop Loss configuration, overextension control and breakeven management.





A standard entry requires a completed candle to close outside the active CA/C1 structure. When "Require previous candle from channel" is enabled, the preceding candle must have been inside the channel before the breakout.





CA CONSTRUCTION AND SEEDING





PCM Sniper can build the CA structure automatically.





Available controls include:





- Maximum CA width in points

- Candle wick or candle body construction

- Smart CA seeding

- First-seed oversize filtering

- Manual segment restart using the START PCM chart button

- Manual repositioning of the segment start line





The EA keeps completed channel drawings on the chart and limits the stored history to the configured number of archived segments.





TREND REACTION MODES





The internal trend filter combines EMA direction, ADX trend strength and EMA separation relative to ATR.





Three reaction modes are available:





OFF





The EA trades the raw CA/C1/C2 breakout structure without automatic trend blocking. In this mode, the manual SKIP button is available for the current segment.





STRICT





Range conditions and countertrend entries are blocked. Only entries aligned with the detected directional trend are allowed.





FLEXIBLE





Range conditions are blocked. Entries aligned with the detected trend use the configured risk. Countertrend entries use 20 percent of the configured risk.





The trend timeframe, fast EMA, slow EMA, minimum ADX value and ATR-based range sensitivity can be adjusted.





RISK AND LOT CALCULATION





The EA supports two position-sizing methods:





- Fixed lot size

- Percentage risk based on account equity and the calculated Stop Loss distance





Before an order is sent, the EA checks the symbol volume limits, volume step, available margin, trading permissions and broker execution restrictions.





TAKE PROFIT OPTIONS





Two Take Profit calculation methods are available:





C2 breakout mode





The target is calculated from the breakout boundary as a configurable fraction of C2.





Entry-risk mode





The target is calculated from the actual entry-to-Stop-Loss distance using the configured factor.





The default target factor is 0.80.





STOP LOSS OPTIONS





The following Stop Loss modes are available:





- Outside the active channel package

- Inside the channel

- Channel midline

- Configurable C2 fraction beyond the opposite structure boundary





The default mode uses a configurable C2 fraction.





HALF-C2 BREAKEVEN





When Half-C2 Breakeven is enabled, the EA waits for a completed candle to close beyond 50 percent of C2 in the trade direction.





It then attempts to move the Stop Loss to the actual entry price. Broker Stop Level and Freeze Level restrictions are checked before the modification is sent.





TOODEEP ENTRY BRAKE





The optional TooDeep brake is designed to avoid chasing a breakout that has already moved too far beyond the structure.





When the breakout distance exceeds the configured percentage of C2, PCM Sniper can place a pullback limit order instead of entering at market.





The user can configure:





- TooDeep trigger percentage

- Limit-entry distance

- Number of bars before the pending order is cancelled





If the theoretical target is reached before the pullback order is filled, the pending order is removed and the PCM cycle advances without opening a real position.





VIRTUAL CYCLE CONTINUATION





When an entry is blocked by the trend filter, suspended by the consecutive-stop protection, or intentionally skipped, the EA can continue tracking the theoretical trade as a virtual cycle.





While that virtual cycle is active, new real entries are blocked. This prevents an opposite trade from being opened before the original structure has reached its theoretical Stop Loss or Take Profit boundary.





CONSECUTIVE-STOP PROTECTION





The EA can stop opening new real trades after a configurable number of consecutive Stop Loss exits.





A Take Profit can reset the stop counter automatically.





When the safety limit is reached, the chart button changes to REACTIVATE PCM. A deliberate click resets the stop counter and starts a new PCM segment.





TRADING WINDOW





The user can define a daily PCM trading window using broker time.





Outside the configured window, no new entries are opened. Existing positions and safety management remain active.





CHART CONTROLS





START PCM





Starts a fresh PCM segment from the current candle.





REACTIVATE PCM





Appears after the consecutive-stop limit has suspended new entries. It resets the stop counter and starts a new segment.





SKIP





Available when the automatic trend reaction is OFF. It skips the next valid entry of the current segment and continues it virtually.





Segment vertical line





The line can be moved manually to rebuild the PCM structure from a selected candle.





DEFAULT STARTING POINT





The default settings are intended as a starting point for XAUUSD intraday testing.





Recommended initial test environment:





- Symbol: XAUUSD

- Timeframes: M1 or M5

- Testing mode: Every tick based on real ticks, when available

- One PCM Sniper instance per symbol

- Broker time window adjusted to the user's trading plan





Other symbols and timeframes require separate testing and parameter adjustment.





INSTALLATION





1. Install BlueBoat PCM Sniper through the MQL5 Market in MetaTrader 5.

2. Open an XAUUSD chart.

3. Select the intended timeframe.

4. Attach the Expert Advisor to the chart.

5. Allow algorithmic trading.

6. Review the risk, Stop Loss, Take Profit, trend and trading-window settings.

7. Test the selected configuration in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before live use.





ACCOUNT AND CHART NOTES





The Market edition is designed for standard MetaTrader 5 trading environments.





Avoid running multiple PCM Sniper instances on the same symbol with different configurations. Do not mix manual and automated positions on the same symbol while the EA is managing a trade.





The EA does not require DLL access, WebRequest permission or an external custom indicator.





IMPORTANT RISK NOTICE





BlueBoat PCM Sniper is technical execution software. It is not an investment recommendation, account-management service, signal service or guarantee of profit.





Automated trading can result in partial or total loss of capital. Historical tests and demo results do not guarantee future performance. Execution, spread, slippage, commissions, symbol specifications and price data vary between brokers.





Use appropriate money management and test every configuration carefully before using it on a live account.



