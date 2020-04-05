Kumiko X

Welcome to Kumiko-X — a selective grid engine for GOLD, built on one idea: that a trading system should be able to survive being checked.

Kumiko is the Japanese craft of assembling wooden lattices without nails or glue. Hundreds of small pieces, individually insignificant, holding together through nothing but precise geometry. This system trades that same idea — thousands of small, quick trades on gold, held in place by a fixed geometry that never changes.

Kumiko-X does not predict. It does not read news. It waits.

It trades one market, on one timeframe, during one session — the quiet Asian hours, when gold most reliably drifts back toward its average after a small dip. It opens a small position, closes it the moment the trade has done its job, and waits for the next one. In four years of real-tick testing it did this 2,338 times.

⚠️ IMPORTANT: This is a grid system. It averages down and it has no stop-loss. Read the risk section before you buy. If that is a dealbreaker, we would rather tell you now than after you have paid.

📩 After purchase, send me a private message for the setup guide and recommended presets.

💰 Launch pricing. The price rises by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price $399.

🔍 Why Traders Choose Kumiko-X

Most grid systems are sold by hiding what they are. We publish the point where ours breaks.

Four years of testing on 100% real tick data — 22 Aug 2022 to 13 Jul 2026, not modelled ticks, not "90% quality"

Every calendar year profitable — 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 each tested independently from a fresh $1,000

+811% over 3.9 years from $1,000 at the demonstration tier, profit factor 2.60, worst equity drawdown 26.72%

Seven risk tiers, every one individually measured — not estimated, not interpolated

One input controls your risk. That is the only sizing decision you make

The failure point is published. We found it, so we tell you

Reproducible on your own terminal in ten minutes, free, before you spend anything

Kumiko-X does not trade to stay busy. Most of the day it does nothing at all — and doing nothing is most of what it does. Patience is not a marketing line here; it is the mechanism.

⚙️ How Kumiko-X Works

Every trade the system takes follows the same three-part cycle.

1. WAIT — The engine watches for its setup during the trading window, with the higher timeframe granting permission. When conditions align it opens a small position. When they don't, it stands aside, sometimes for hours.

2. WIN — Most of the time the move reverses. The position closes within minutes and the engine resets. In four years of testing, 72% of long positions and 68% of short positions closed in profit.

3. RECOVER — Sometimes price keeps falling. The engine adds positions at fixed intervals, each double the last, to a hard maximum of eight, one per minute. When the combined basket reaches its target, everything closes together.

That is the entire system. Wait. Win or recover. Reset.

📊 The Record

Year by year, each from a fresh $1,000: 2023 +35.3% · 2024 +66.8% · 2025 +146.6% · 2026 to 13 July +158.5%

It does not depend on when you start. Four identical tests begun on four different days returned $8,051.49, $8,054.80, $8,055.50 and $8,055.93 — a spread of 0.06%. An account opened on an arbitrary date, 4 October 2023, returned +544% by July 2026.

One caveat we will state plainly: this backtest is in-sample. The settings were selected using this same data. Every vendor showing you a backtest is showing you a period they chose the settings on, whether they say so or not. Read these figures as evidence the risk is quantified — not as a forecast.

⚠️ Risk — Read This Twice

This is a grid with a doubling multiplier and no stop-loss. Losing positions are held and added to until they recover.

❌ Floating drawdowns run deep. Your equity will dip, sometimes to numbers that will frighten you, before a basket closes.

❌ Not suitable for prop-firm accounts with daily drawdown rules.

✅ What the EA does give you: a hard cap of eight ladder steps, one position per minute, a volatility breaker that blocks entries when the market turns abnormally fast, a margin ceiling that halts the ladder before it consumes the account, and an on-chart panel that prints your worst-case ladder cost the moment it attaches — before a single trade is placed.

Only trade with money you can afford to lose entirely.

🖥️ Minimum Requirements & Recommendations

  • Symbol XAUUSD, timeframe M1. One chart, one instance
  • Broker with low-spread gold. The system takes many small profits, so a wide markup eats the edge
  • 2-decimal gold quotes
  • Minimum deposit $1,000 per engine. Recommended $2,000 per engine
  • Leverage at least 1:200, 1:500 recommended
  • Account type: Hedging
  • VPS mandatory — it trades overnight and must run uninterrupted

🧪 Before You Buy — Test It Yourself

That is not a courtesy line. It is the entire pitch.

  1. Download the free demo from this page
  2. Open the Strategy Tester (Ctrl+R) — XAUUSD, M1, Every tick based on real ticks
  3. Confirm the report says 100% real ticks, then run any span you like with your own deposit and engine count
  4. Reproduce the tables above. Or disprove them

The results on your screen come from your terminal, not from our claims. Then run it on demo for as long as you need. The engine behaves identically whether the money is real or not.

Built for traders who would rather be told the truth than sold a dream.

Geometry, not glue.

DISCLAIMER

Trading leveraged products carries a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all capital. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Kumiko-X is an automated trading tool, not a managed service and not financial advice.

Kumiko-X uses a grid with a doubling position multiplier and no stop-loss. Losing positions are held and added to until they recover. A sustained directional move that does not retrace can cause loss of the entire account balance. Grid systems carry tail risk up to and including total loss.

All performance figures shown are from historical simulation on StarTrader XAUUSD M1 data using real-tick modelling. The parameters were selected using that same data, so those results are in-sample and are not out-of-sample validation. Results on a different broker, spread model or period will differ. Drawdown figures describe the deepest decline recorded in the stated period; they are not a limit and actual drawdown may exceed them.

Test on a demo account before trading live and trade only with capital you can afford to risk.


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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
2.5 (2)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Experts
Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
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