Welcome to Kumiko-X — a selective grid engine for GOLD, built on one idea: that a trading system should be able to survive being checked.

Kumiko is the Japanese craft of assembling wooden lattices without nails or glue. Hundreds of small pieces, individually insignificant, holding together through nothing but precise geometry. This system trades that same idea — thousands of small, quick trades on gold, held in place by a fixed geometry that never changes.

Kumiko-X does not predict. It does not read news. It waits.

It trades one market, on one timeframe, during one session — the quiet Asian hours, when gold most reliably drifts back toward its average after a small dip. It opens a small position, closes it the moment the trade has done its job, and waits for the next one. In four years of real-tick testing it did this 2,338 times.

⚠️ IMPORTANT: This is a grid system. It averages down and it has no stop-loss. Read the risk section before you buy. If that is a dealbreaker, we would rather tell you now than after you have paid.

📩 After purchase, send me a private message for the setup guide and recommended presets.

💰 Launch pricing. The price rises by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price $399.

🔍 Why Traders Choose Kumiko-X

Most grid systems are sold by hiding what they are. We publish the point where ours breaks.

✅ Four years of testing on 100% real tick data — 22 Aug 2022 to 13 Jul 2026, not modelled ticks, not "90% quality"

✅ Every calendar year profitable — 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 each tested independently from a fresh $1,000

✅ +811% over 3.9 years from $1,000 at the demonstration tier, profit factor 2.60, worst equity drawdown 26.72%

✅ Seven risk tiers, every one individually measured — not estimated, not interpolated

✅ One input controls your risk. That is the only sizing decision you make

✅ The failure point is published. We found it, so we tell you

✅ Reproducible on your own terminal in ten minutes, free, before you spend anything

Kumiko-X does not trade to stay busy. Most of the day it does nothing at all — and doing nothing is most of what it does. Patience is not a marketing line here; it is the mechanism.

⚙️ How Kumiko-X Works

Every trade the system takes follows the same three-part cycle.

1. WAIT — The engine watches for its setup during the trading window, with the higher timeframe granting permission. When conditions align it opens a small position. When they don't, it stands aside, sometimes for hours.

2. WIN — Most of the time the move reverses. The position closes within minutes and the engine resets. In four years of testing, 72% of long positions and 68% of short positions closed in profit.

3. RECOVER — Sometimes price keeps falling. The engine adds positions at fixed intervals, each double the last, to a hard maximum of eight, one per minute. When the combined basket reaches its target, everything closes together.

That is the entire system. Wait. Win or recover. Reset.

📊 The Record

Year by year, each from a fresh $1,000: 2023 +35.3% · 2024 +66.8% · 2025 +146.6% · 2026 to 13 July +158.5%

It does not depend on when you start. Four identical tests begun on four different days returned $8,051.49, $8,054.80, $8,055.50 and $8,055.93 — a spread of 0.06%. An account opened on an arbitrary date, 4 October 2023, returned +544% by July 2026.

One caveat we will state plainly: this backtest is in-sample. The settings were selected using this same data. Every vendor showing you a backtest is showing you a period they chose the settings on, whether they say so or not. Read these figures as evidence the risk is quantified — not as a forecast.

⚠️ Risk — Read This Twice

This is a grid with a doubling multiplier and no stop-loss. Losing positions are held and added to until they recover.

❌ Floating drawdowns run deep. Your equity will dip, sometimes to numbers that will frighten you, before a basket closes.

❌ Not suitable for prop-firm accounts with daily drawdown rules.

✅ What the EA does give you: a hard cap of eight ladder steps, one position per minute, a volatility breaker that blocks entries when the market turns abnormally fast, a margin ceiling that halts the ladder before it consumes the account, and an on-chart panel that prints your worst-case ladder cost the moment it attaches — before a single trade is placed.

Only trade with money you can afford to lose entirely.

🖥️ Minimum Requirements & Recommendations

Symbol XAUUSD , timeframe M1 . One chart, one instance

, timeframe . One chart, one instance Broker with low-spread gold. The system takes many small profits, so a wide markup eats the edge

gold. The system takes many small profits, so a wide markup eats the edge 2-decimal gold quotes

gold quotes Minimum deposit $1,000 per engine . Recommended $2,000 per engine

. Recommended Leverage at least 1:200, 1:500 recommended

Account type: Hedging

VPS mandatory — it trades overnight and must run uninterrupted

🧪 Before You Buy — Test It Yourself

That is not a courtesy line. It is the entire pitch.

Download the free demo from this page Open the Strategy Tester (Ctrl+R) — XAUUSD, M1, Every tick based on real ticks Confirm the report says 100% real ticks, then run any span you like with your own deposit and engine count Reproduce the tables above. Or disprove them

The results on your screen come from your terminal, not from our claims. Then run it on demo for as long as you need. The engine behaves identically whether the money is real or not.

Built for traders who would rather be told the truth than sold a dream.

Geometry, not glue.

DISCLAIMER

Trading leveraged products carries a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all capital. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Kumiko-X is an automated trading tool, not a managed service and not financial advice.

Kumiko-X uses a grid with a doubling position multiplier and no stop-loss. Losing positions are held and added to until they recover. A sustained directional move that does not retrace can cause loss of the entire account balance. Grid systems carry tail risk up to and including total loss.

All performance figures shown are from historical simulation on StarTrader XAUUSD M1 data using real-tick modelling. The parameters were selected using that same data, so those results are in-sample and are not out-of-sample validation. Results on a different broker, spread model or period will differ. Drawdown figures describe the deepest decline recorded in the stated period; they are not a limit and actual drawdown may exceed them.

Test on a demo account before trading live and trade only with capital you can afford to risk.