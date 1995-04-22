KaizenLogos Gold EA

WHAT IS KAIZENLOGOS GOLD?



KaizenLogos Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5. It runs two independent engines simultaneously: a Daily structure engine that trades breakouts and reversals from Daily High/Low, and an intrabar trend engine based on SMA45/RMA90 filtering. Each engine is isolated by its own magic number, so risk settings never overlap.

HOW DOES IT WORK?



Every day, the Daily engine reads the previous candle to decide market character. A decisive candle triggers a breakout setup above and below the Daily range. A doji candle switches it into mean reversion at the same levels instead. The trend engine separately scans for intrabar reversal patterns confirmed by trend filter and candle structure, with take profit calculated from Average Candle Movement so targets adapt to current volatility.

KEY FEATURES



Dual engine architecture, fully isolated by magic number

Doji-based mode switching: breakout or mean reversion

ACM-based dynamic take profit for the trend engine

Big loss cooldown, daily trade cap, maximum holding time

Year-end date filter (31 Dec / 1 Jan) to avoid thin-liquidity sessions

Mini recovery grid with a fixed level cap for execution slippage

TRADE MANAGEMENT



Martingale: No, fixed lot per grid level

Grid: Yes, capped recovery grid for slippage only

Stop Loss on every trade: Always

Trailing to break-even: Active

BACKTEST RESULTS



REQUIREMENTS



XAUUSD H1, January 2025 to July 2026. Tested using Every tick based on real ticks mode with 100% history quality, over 191 million ticks. 569 trades, 74.87% win rate, profit factor 1.82, recovery factor 9.61, net profit 1,924.18 on a 200 initial deposit. Full equity curve and statistics are in the Screenshots section.

Symbol: XAUUSD

Account type: Hedging

Minimum balance: $200

Recommended broker: ECN/Raw spread

RISK DISCLAIMER



Trading gold involves significant risk. This EA uses a capped recovery grid mechanism; review all input parameters before live use. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account first.

For setup assistance, please use the product comments section or the MQL5 messaging system.