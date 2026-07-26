# Quantum Forge EA - Channel Breakout Strategy





## Product Overview





Quantum Forge is a professional-grade automated trading system built for MetaTrader 5. It implements a sophisticated channel breakout strategy that identifies high-probability trade entries when price breaks above or below a dynamic price range. The EA is designed with institutional-grade risk management and universal broker compatibility.





## Core Strategy Logic





The EA calculates the highest high and lowest low over a configurable lookback period (default 20 bars). When the current price breaks above the highest high, it triggers a buy order. When price breaks below the lowest low, it triggers a sell order. This classic breakout approach captures momentum-driven price movements.





## Key Features





### Smart Money Management

- **USD-Based Stop Loss & Take Profit**: Define risk and reward in your account currency, not pips. This ensures consistent monetary risk regardless of the instrument traded.

- **Dynamic Lot Sizing**: Automatically calculates position size based on account balance and risk level, scaling your exposure as your account grows.

- **Martingale Control**: Optional lot doubling after losses with built-in safety caps to prevent account blow-up.





### Advanced Order Handling

- **Auto Filling Mode Detection**: Automatically detects and uses your broker's supported order filling mode (FOK, IOC, or RETURN), eliminating order rejection errors.

- **Stop Distance Validation**: Verifies all stop loss and take profit levels meet broker minimum distance requirements before sending orders, preventing "Invalid stops" errors.

- **Margin Verification**: Checks available margin with a 20% safety buffer before executing trades, avoiding "No money" rejections.





### Risk Protection

- **Balance Protection**: Prevents trading when account equity falls below a configurable minimum threshold.

- **Range Filter**: Blocks trades during excessive market ranges to avoid entering during chaotic price action.

- **Day Filters**: Select which days of the week to trade, with automatic suspension during NFP Fridays and major US holidays.





### Precision Controls

- **New Bar Filter**: Restricts trading to once per bar, eliminating overtrading and duplicate signals.

- **Spread Awareness**: Displays current spread and ensures stable market conditions before entering.

- **Multiple Timeframe Ready**: Works on any timeframe from M1 to MN, adapting position sizing accordingly.





## Input Parameters





| Parameter | Default | Description |

|-----------|---------|-------------|

| **MAGIC** | 7337 | Unique identifier to track orders placed by this EA |

| **COMMENT** | " Quantum Forge " | Text appended to each order for identification |

| **InpSlUSD** | 30.0 | Stop Loss distance measured in account currency (USD) |

| **InpTpUSD** | 40.0 | Take Profit distance measured in account currency (USD) |

| **InpTpHighATR** | 60.0 | ATR threshold in pips for scaling take profit during high volatility |

| **MaxRangeToRecalculate** | 40.0 | Maximum allowed price range in pips for trade setup validation |

| **UseNewBarFilter** | true | When enabled, only one trade attempt per bar is permitted |

| **EnableRangeFilter** | true | When enabled, trades are blocked if range exceeds MaxRangeToRecalculate |

| **MinBalanceForTrading** | 100.0 | Minimum account balance in USD required to activate trading |





### Risk Management Settings





| Parameter | Default | Description |

|-----------|---------|-------------|

| **Inp_auto_lot** | true | Enables automatic lot calculation based on account balance |

| **Inp_risk_level_auto** | 3 | Risk multiplier from 1-10, higher values increase position size |

| **Inp_lot_size** | 0.01 | Fixed lot size used when auto-lot is disabled |

| **Inp_lot_doubling** | false | Enables martingale-style lot multiplication after losing trades |





### Trading Schedule





| Parameter | Default | Description |

|-----------|---------|-------------|

| **Inp_TradeSunday** | false | Allow trading on Sunday |

| **Inp_TradeMonday** | true | Allow trading on Monday |

| **Inp_TradeTuesday** | true | Allow trading on Tuesday |

| **Inp_TradeWednesday** | true | Allow trading on Wednesday |

| **Inp_TradeThursday** | true | Allow trading on Thursday |

| **Inp_TradeFriday** | true | Allow trading on Friday |

| **Inp_TradeSaturday** | false | Allow trading on Saturday |

| **Inp_DisableNFP** | true | Suspend trading during Non-Farm Payroll Friday |

| **Inp_DisableHolidays** | false | Suspend trading during major US holidays |





## Recommended Settings by Instrument





### EURUSD H1

- InpSlUSD: 30 | InpTpUSD: 40

- EnableRangeFilter: true | MaxRangeToRecalculate: 40

- Inp_risk_level_auto: 3





### GBPUSD M30

- InpSlUSD: 80 | InpTpUSD: 100

- EnableRangeFilter: true | MaxRangeToRecalculate: 50

- Inp_risk_level_auto: 2-3





### XAUUSD (Gold) D1

- InpSlUSD: 300 | InpTpUSD: 400

- EnableRangeFilter: false

- Inp_risk_level_auto: 1





## System Requirements

- Platform: MetaTrader 5

- Account Type: Netting or Hedging

- Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended: $1,000+)

- Supported Instruments: All Forex pairs, Gold, Indices