Quantum Forge

# Quantum Forge EA - Channel Breakout Strategy

## Product Overview

Quantum Forge is a professional-grade automated trading system built for MetaTrader 5. It implements a sophisticated channel breakout strategy that identifies high-probability trade entries when price breaks above or below a dynamic price range. The EA is designed with institutional-grade risk management and universal broker compatibility.

## Core Strategy Logic

The EA calculates the highest high and lowest low over a configurable lookback period (default 20 bars). When the current price breaks above the highest high, it triggers a buy order. When price breaks below the lowest low, it triggers a sell order. This classic breakout approach captures momentum-driven price movements.

## Key Features

### Smart Money Management
- **USD-Based Stop Loss & Take Profit**: Define risk and reward in your account currency, not pips. This ensures consistent monetary risk regardless of the instrument traded.
- **Dynamic Lot Sizing**: Automatically calculates position size based on account balance and risk level, scaling your exposure as your account grows.
- **Martingale Control**: Optional lot doubling after losses with built-in safety caps to prevent account blow-up.

### Advanced Order Handling
- **Auto Filling Mode Detection**: Automatically detects and uses your broker's supported order filling mode (FOK, IOC, or RETURN), eliminating order rejection errors.
- **Stop Distance Validation**: Verifies all stop loss and take profit levels meet broker minimum distance requirements before sending orders, preventing "Invalid stops" errors.
- **Margin Verification**: Checks available margin with a 20% safety buffer before executing trades, avoiding "No money" rejections.

### Risk Protection
- **Balance Protection**: Prevents trading when account equity falls below a configurable minimum threshold.
- **Range Filter**: Blocks trades during excessive market ranges to avoid entering during chaotic price action.
- **Day Filters**: Select which days of the week to trade, with automatic suspension during NFP Fridays and major US holidays.

### Precision Controls
- **New Bar Filter**: Restricts trading to once per bar, eliminating overtrading and duplicate signals.
- **Spread Awareness**: Displays current spread and ensures stable market conditions before entering.
- **Multiple Timeframe Ready**: Works on any timeframe from M1 to MN, adapting position sizing accordingly.

## Input Parameters

| Parameter | Default | Description |
|-----------|---------|-------------|
| **MAGIC** | 7337 | Unique identifier to track orders placed by this EA |
| **COMMENT** | "Quantum Forge" | Text appended to each order for identification |
| **InpSlUSD** | 30.0 | Stop Loss distance measured in account currency (USD) |
| **InpTpUSD** | 40.0 | Take Profit distance measured in account currency (USD) |
| **InpTpHighATR** | 60.0 | ATR threshold in pips for scaling take profit during high volatility |
| **MaxRangeToRecalculate** | 40.0 | Maximum allowed price range in pips for trade setup validation |
| **UseNewBarFilter** | true | When enabled, only one trade attempt per bar is permitted |
| **EnableRangeFilter** | true | When enabled, trades are blocked if range exceeds MaxRangeToRecalculate |
| **MinBalanceForTrading** | 100.0 | Minimum account balance in USD required to activate trading |

### Risk Management Settings

| Parameter | Default | Description |
|-----------|---------|-------------|
| **Inp_auto_lot** | true | Enables automatic lot calculation based on account balance |
| **Inp_risk_level_auto** | 3 | Risk multiplier from 1-10, higher values increase position size |
| **Inp_lot_size** | 0.01 | Fixed lot size used when auto-lot is disabled |
| **Inp_lot_doubling** | false | Enables martingale-style lot multiplication after losing trades |

### Trading Schedule

| Parameter | Default | Description |
|-----------|---------|-------------|
| **Inp_TradeSunday** | false | Allow trading on Sunday |
| **Inp_TradeMonday** | true | Allow trading on Monday |
| **Inp_TradeTuesday** | true | Allow trading on Tuesday |
| **Inp_TradeWednesday** | true | Allow trading on Wednesday |
| **Inp_TradeThursday** | true | Allow trading on Thursday |
| **Inp_TradeFriday** | true | Allow trading on Friday |
| **Inp_TradeSaturday** | false | Allow trading on Saturday |
| **Inp_DisableNFP** | true | Suspend trading during Non-Farm Payroll Friday |
| **Inp_DisableHolidays** | false | Suspend trading during major US holidays |

## Recommended Settings by Instrument

### EURUSD H1
- InpSlUSD: 30 | InpTpUSD: 40
- EnableRangeFilter: true | MaxRangeToRecalculate: 40
- Inp_risk_level_auto: 3

### GBPUSD M30
- InpSlUSD: 80 | InpTpUSD: 100
- EnableRangeFilter: true | MaxRangeToRecalculate: 50
- Inp_risk_level_auto: 2-3

### XAUUSD (Gold) D1
- InpSlUSD: 300 | InpTpUSD: 400
- EnableRangeFilter: false
- Inp_risk_level_auto: 1

## System Requirements
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Account Type: Netting or Hedging
- Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended: $1,000+)
- Supported Instruments: All Forex pairs, Gold, Indices
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We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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William Brandon Autry
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Valeriia Mishchenko
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
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AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
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William Brandon Autry
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Представляем AiQ Gen 2 – Быстрее. Умнее. Мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. AiQ Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией в этой линейке. AiQ Gen 2 создан для скорости на совершенно ином уровне. Отложенные ордера лежат в основе его преимущества, позволяя позиционироваться с точностью до расширения импульса, а затем передать управление адаптивному интеллекту. Боль
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Ugochukwu Mobi
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Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
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Квантовый барон EA Недаром нефть называют черным золотом, и теперь с помощью советника Quantum Baron вы можете получить к ней доступ с непревзойденной точностью и уверенностью. Quantum Baron, созданный для доминирования в динамичном мире XTIUSD (сырая нефть) на графике M30, является вашим лучшим оружием для повышения уровня и торговли с элитной точностью. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Со скидкой
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80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
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Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
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BULLETPROOF BTC — советник Session Breakout для BTC/USD Полностью автоматическая система торговли пробоев сессионных диапазонов для Биткоина. БЕЗ мартингейла. БЕЗ сетки. БЕЗ усреднения убытков. БЕЗ скрытых механизмов "восстановления". Стоп-лосс и тейк-профит на каждой позиции, всегда. 6 профилей риска, настройка в один клик. Проверен на целом годе out-of-sample данных. ------------------------------- ЧЕМ ЭТОТ СОВЕТНИК ОТЛИЧАЕТСЯ: ПРОВЕРКА, А НЕ ОБЕЩАНИЯ ------------------------------- Больш
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The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
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ПРИКРЕПИТЕ к графику M1 или M5 для наилучших результатов и быстрых входов и выходов Minting – The Gold Scalper (Lite Edition) — это упрощённый, профессиональный советник, разработанный компанией Ramulo Software Ltd., специально созданный для извлечения прибыли из высокой волатильности и потенциала золота (XAUUSD). Он объединяет интеллектуальную рыночную структуру на основе EMA, определение тренда с помощью ATR, многоуровневый USD-трейлинг и строгий контроль просадки в лёгкую и простую в использ
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Real monitoring     :   EA Miracolo    1 Real monitoring       :   EA Miracolo     2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a
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Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
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Представляем Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 – Оригинал. Теперь умнее, сильнее и мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать весь этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией того оригинального замысла. Мы не заменили оригинал. Мы его развили. Большинство систем реагируют один раз, действуют один раз и забывают всё. Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 не забывает. Он помнит кажду
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Super Tenet — это мощный и интеллектуально разработанный советник, созданный для трейдеров, которые предпочитают стабильное автоматическое исполнение на рынках золота. Разработанный специально для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1, эта система сочетает высокую скорость реакции с продвинутым внутренним управлением сделками и адаптивным рыночным поведением. Советник оптимизирован для бесперебойной работы у разных брокеров и в различных торговых средах. Используете ли вы ECN, Standard, Raw Spread или счета с
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Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
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EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
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Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Профессиональный советник для MetaTrader 5 на базе XAUUSD, сетки, мартингейла, хеджирования и контроля корзин сделок Обзор продукта Super Hybrid EA AI Pro — это торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный преимущественно для торговли XAUUSD. Советник объединяет сеточную торговлю, мартингейл-прогрессию лота, опциональное хеджирование, управление корзиной сделок, контроль торговых сессий, новостной фильтр, фильтр событий Федеральной резервной системы США, защиту от про
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3.92 (37)
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У советника есть трек: многие месяцы стабильной торговли с  низкой просадкой : All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro  - это продвинутый  скальпер,  использующий умные алгоритмы входа/выхода с фильтрами для определения самых безопасных точек входа в спокойные периоды рынка. Эта система ориентирована на  долгосрочный рост. Это профессиональная система, разработанная мной много лет назад, которая постоянно обновляется и включает в себя последние инновации в области торговли. Ничего модного, никакого т
XAU Temporal Interference
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XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Quantum Time Sovereign
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