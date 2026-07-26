XAU Ultra EA

XAU Ultra is a professional algorithmic Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 terminal, designed for fully automated high-frequency scalping on spot gold (XAUUSD).

Below is an extended, technically detailed specification of the robot.

1. Architecture and mathematical basis

The robot operates on the M5 timeframe, using every tick analysis to reduce execution delays.

[M5 Tick Data Stream] │

▼ [Session and Spread Filter] ──(Blocking when spread widens/news) │

▼ [Adaptive IQ Block] ───(Tick Volume + ATR Deviation) │

▼ [Entry Trigger (Dual Mode)] ──(Oscillators + Local High/Low Breakout) │

▼ [Defense: Dynamic SL/TP] ──(Trailing "Golden Wing")

2. Detailed analysis of key functionality

Adaptive Intelligence Module (Real-Time Analysis)

  • Dynamic levels: The algorithm calculates local support and resistance levels based on the extremes of the last N bars (Dynamic_Period parameter).
  • False Breakout Filtering: Trade entries are verified by assessing tick volume and ATR (Average True Range) volatility. If a breakout occurs on low volume, the signal is ignored.
Multi-level risk management (Capital Control)
  • Dynamic Stop-Loss: Automatically set outside the local price noise at a distance of K × ATR.
  • Golden Wing Trailing Stop: Activated when a preset profit increment is reached. It moves the stop-loss to breakeven and then "clings" to the price at a distance beyond market noise, protecting profits from sharp pullbacks typical of gold.
  • Slippage protection: The Max_Slippage module blocks order execution if the broker's latency exceeds the allowed number of pips.
Smart security filters
  • Spread filter: Blocks the opening of positions during rollover (banking hours 23:00–00:05) and at times of extreme spread widening.
  • Session Filter: Customizable trading hours. It is recommended to trade during periods of maximum liquidity: the European and American sessions.
  • Holiday Calendar: Built-in disabling of trading on low volume days (Christmas, New Year, Thanksgiving).
3. Operating modes and technical parameters
Option in settings Function Description Default value
Trading_Mode Direction selection: Long Only / Short Only / Dual Mode Dual Mode
Risk Percent Automatic lot calculation as a % of the available balance per trade 1.0%
Fixed_Lot Fixed lot (if Risk_Percent = 0) 0.01



Trailing_Start Distance in pips to activate trailing stop 150 (15 points)
Max_Spread Maximum spread allowed for opening an order 35 (3.5 points)
4. Step-by-step implementation and launch plan
  1. Stage 1: Optimization (1–3 days)
    Run a backtest in the MT5 Strategy Tester using the "Every tick based on real ticks" quotes. Optimize the SL and Trailing_Start parameters over the last two years.
  2. Stage 2: Demo Testing (4-8 weeks)
    Install the robot on a demo account with a balance equivalent to your future real deposit. Check that the trailing stop is triggered correctly.
  3. Step 3: Infrastructure Selection
    For a scalper to operate smoothly, a VPS server with a ping to the broker's trading server of less than 5-10 ms is critical, as is an ECN/RAW account with minimal spreads and commissions.
  4. Stage 4: Transition to Real Trading
    Start with minimal risk (0.5% per trade) and a conservative fixed lot.
5. Extended Disclaimer and Specifics of XAUUSD: Gold is one of the most volatile instruments. The robot does not use toxic averaging methods (Martingale, grids without stop-losses), but the high rate of price change for XAUUSD requires strict discipline:
  • The robot is supplied on an “AS IS” basis.
  • The user bears the risks of choosing leverage (recommended from 1:100 to 1:500) and a broker.
  • It is recommended to disable the robot 15 minutes before the publication of key US macroeconomic news (e.g. Non-Farm Payrolls, Fed rate decision).

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