Quant Gold Engine Mini

Quant Gold Engine - Mini

Precision-Built XAUUSD Trading, Powered by AI-Enhanced Strategy Logic

Quant Gold Engine - Mini is a purpose-built Expert Advisor engineered specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It combines rigorous quantitative analysis, disciplined risk management, and classical technical analysis with modern AI/Machine Learning enhancements — all refined under continuous human oversight and strategic control.

Rather than relying on a single indicator or blind automation, this EA is built around a structured decision framework that reads market scenarios and adapts its behavior accordingly. The strategy has been extensively validated through an extensive series of backtests across varied market conditions, with the large majority showing profitable results.

Key Highlights

  • 🥇 Gold-Specific Strategy — Designed and tuned exclusively for XAUUSD price behavior and volatility patterns
  • 🤖 AI & ML Enhanced — Machine learning components support decision-making alongside proven technical and quantitative methods
  • 🧠 Human-Supervised Logic — Strategic oversight ensures the EA's behavior stays aligned with sound trading principles, not just automated pattern-matching
  • 🛡️ Built-in Risk Management — The EA internally calculates and manages its own Stop Loss and Take Profit levels as part of its strategy logic, removing the need for manual SL/TP input
  • 💾 Crash-Resilient State Saving — The EA saves its state and can recover open orders and market data automatically after a power failure, MetaTrader crash, or internet disconnection — minimizing risk from unexpected downtime

Recommended Setup

Parameter Value
Platform MetaTrader 4
Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe M15 (auto-adjusts if changed)
Minimum Capital $2,000
Recommended Capital $4,000
Estimated Avg. Monthly Profit* ~$400 USD
Minimum Lot Size 0.01
Leverage Required 1:500 recommended — 1:100 minimum


*Estimated performance is based on backtesting and historical strategy behavior. Past performance does not guarantee future results — please trade responsibly and only with capital you can afford to allocate to automated strategies.

EA Inputs

  • SymbolName_ModifyIfRequired (default: "XAUUSD") — If your broker lists Gold under a different symbol name, enter the exact name as shown in your Market Watch window.
  • AutoStart (default: "true") — When true, the EA begins trading immediately upon loading. Set to "false" to instead start manually via the on-chart control button.

⚠️ Important: Single Instance Only

This EA is designed to run in only one chart window at a time. Do not attach it to multiple charts or run it in parallel windows. Doing so may cause it to override its saved orders and internal calculations, resulting in incorrect behavior, conflicting trade management, or corrupted state data. Always confirm only one instance of the EA is active before starting a new session.

Setup Instructions

  1. Attach the EA to the XAUUSD chart on the M15 timeframe (the EA will auto-adjust if you use a different timeframe).
  2. Ensure AutoTrade is enabled in MetaTrader 4.
  3. Run the EA on one chart window only — do not run it in parallel on additional windows.
  4. Do not close the chart window or change the timeframe while the EA is running.
  5. Maintain your account balance at or above the recommended capital at all times.
  6. In periods of high market volatility, you may use the Pause/Resume function at your own discretion and risk.
  7. Before closing the terminal, always use the Wait Exit button and confirm the EA status shows "Exited" before closing the chart window.
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EA Atom
Renat Garaev
5 (2)
专家
EA Atom 是具有獨特交易算法的智能交易系統。 EA 對前一天的高位或低位進行細分 成功且經過驗證的策略已集成到顧問的算法中，使您可以通過技術和計算機分析的所有微妙之處從資產定價中獲利​​。 購買後立即與我聯繫以接收說明，以及訪問私人電報聊天！ 這些設置可在鏈接的顧問討論中獲得 推薦交易對 EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, DE40, USTECHCash (100) 時間範圍任何 最低賬戶餘額 1000 $（一對） EA需要良好的經紀條件：展期期間的低點差和滑點，最好的賬戶類型是ECN。可以私信給我諮詢。 EA 必須繼續在 VPS 上運行，並且 VPS 延遲不得超過 150 毫秒。 不要與其他智能交易系統一起運行以避免不必要的錯誤 EA 還具有許多內置的追踪止損和獲利功能。這使您可以根據需要降低風險並根據資金、ADR 移動和傳統的點移動來平倉。
Indicators Trader MT4
Konstantin Nikitin
专家
Automated multicurrency Expert Advisor with an unlimited number of currency pairs. In this case, it is possible to indicate on each individual currency pair how the adviser will work with it. You can add orders manually. The expert does not have a specific strategy. Everyone chooses what features he will use. And on what indicators and on which TF to work with them. Real account, which is fully led by an expert. MACD and Envelopes are used . Индикаторы Two Moving Average Envelopes RSI Force I
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MQL TOOLS SL
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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
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AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
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使用 Grok AI辅助 、风险分散且 黄金优化的EA 生成可控回报。 GoldZILLA AI 是一种多策略算法，可检测市场状态以动态选择五种不同的策略，在XAUUSD上优化回报同时最小化回撤。 [   Live Signal   ] - [  Dedicated group   | Version   MT5   -   MT4   ] 购买后，请发送私信给我以获取用户手册和AI设置说明。 为什么选择此EA？ 动态多策略方法 先进的市场状态检测，用于优化策略选择 五种不同的、不相关的交易策略 买卖信号的对称算法规则 风险分散 多时间框架分析（M5至H1） 五种不相关策略降低整体投资组合风险 基于市场状况的动态风险调整 所有仓位均设止损保护 先进的AI风险管理 基于具有实时网络搜索功能的Grok大语言模型 实时宏观分析和新闻事件监控 带有详细推理的每日趋势预测 黄金优化性能 专为XAUUSD CFD交易设计 利用黄金独特的波动特性 多种策略针对黄金价格行为量身定制 最高道德标准的回测和可靠的真实表现 100%高质量数据，无遗漏 零操纵历史止损或止盈 无过度拟合 定期比较Live S
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Nadiya Mirosh
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Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
专家
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
专家
推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 新：購買 Goldbot One 並免費選擇 1 個 EA！ （適用於2個交易帳戶） 加入公共團體： 點擊此處   終極組合優惠   ->   點擊此處 LIVE SIGNAL 隆重介紹   Goldbot One ，這是一款專為黃金市場設計的高度複雜的交易機器人。 Goldbot One 專注於突破交易，利用支撐位和阻力位來識別主要交易機會。 該專家顧問專為在波動的貴金屬市場中尋求效率、可靠性和策略優勢的交易者而設計。   值得注意的事實：     EA 在樣本外資料中的表現與用於最佳化的樣本內資料完美一致。   樣本內時期為2016年至2023年。 用於確認策略的樣本外資料為 2004-2016 年和 2024 年。       2024年，業績躋身近20年來最好之列！   現在，這是未來表現的一個非常好的指標。   主要特點： 多策略方法： 獲勝策略的 8 種變體： Goldbot One 運行八種不同的突破策略變體，每種變體都針對不同的市場條件進行了最佳化。這種多元化確保了風險的良好分散並創造了更平穩的成長預期  
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
专家
歡迎來到指數！ 道具準備就緒！ -> 在這裡 下載設定文件 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) 終極組合優惠   ->   點擊此處 加入公共團體： 點擊此處   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT 將我 15 年在創建專業交易演算法方面的經驗帶入指數市場。 EA 使用經過深思熟慮的演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   我很高興地說，在多年的 EA 開發過程中，我已經完善了這個策略 該 EA 專為 US500、US30 和 NAS100 指數交易而開發。 這些市場特別適合這種類型的策略交易。 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
专家
免费试用 EA Budak Ubat 频道 限时特价！ 每购买10次后价格将增加10美元！ 工作原理 当 EA 激活时，它会根据执行模式参数分析图表。 如果图表上没有现有仓位，EA 将根据参数输入交易。如果趋势是看涨的，它将进入买入交易，如果是看跌的，它将进入卖出交易。如果止损变量大于0，则还会设置距离已打开交易价格一定距离的止损订单。0表示没有止损。 如果图表上存在现有仓位，且最后一个仓位处于亏损状态，EA 将检查当前市场价格与订单之间的距离是否至少为用户设置的最小距离，然后将根据蜡烛图输入交易，仓位大小将使用马丁格尔方法计算，并且将设置离已打开交易价格一定距离的止损订单，如果止损变量大于0。 如果未启用套期保值，EA 一次只会进入一个方向的交易。如果第一个仓位是买入交易，则所有后续的马丁格尔仓位也必须是买入交易。如果第一个仓位是卖出交易，则所有后续的马丁格尔仓位也必须是卖出交易。如果启用套期保值，EA 将进入双向交易。 EA 将修改相同方向的所有仓位的获利点为单一的保本点，再加上用户设置的获利水平。 EA 参数 执行模式： 在每个新 K 线上：当 EA 激活时，它会在每个新的
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
专家
Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
专家
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
专家
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
专家
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
专家
基于 供需 原则的 全自动 EA 。第一个 提供 完全自动化的 供需 EA。现在 交易 变得轻松，通过用户友好的图形交易面板完全控制您的交易策略。 您将获得超高品质 算法交易软件涵盖所有交易风格：手动、半自动和全自动。通过各种设置和自定义选项，每个交易者都可以创建适合自己需求和个人交易风格的策略。它提供了无限的可能性，这就是这款独特专家顾问的魔力。 供应需求 EA ProBot 手册 || 如何使用交易面板 || 自动方向 购买后请给我发一条消息，让我将 “方向面板” 指示器发送给您。其价格为 （199 美元） ，但购买后您将完全 免费 获得它。 “供应和需求 EA ProBot” 中的交易模式 · 手动交易： 您可以通过点击供应和需求区域旁边的区域标签来手动进行标记/限价交易。为此，您需要从输入参数启用手动交易，并禁用交易面板上的买入和卖出按钮。 · 半自动交易： 当价格触及某个区域时，EA 可以自动进行交易。它根据您在交易面板上选择的偏好进行交易。为了在价格触及需求区域时进行交易，需要激活“买入”按钮；为了在价格触及供应区域时进行交易，需要激活“卖出”按钮。这允许您自定义
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