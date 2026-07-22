Time Zone New York

What does this indicator do?

This indicator visually marks three time zones within the New York trading session, helping identify the daily session change, the development of the New York session, and the period of highest liquidity within that session.

The New York session overlaps for several hours with the close of the European session, which typically concentrates higher trading volume in the major pairs. Visualizing these moments helps organize analysis according to market hours.

Zones marked by the indicator

  • Daily change: marks the moment one trading day ends and the next begins.
  • New York session: outlines the hours during which the session takes place.
  • Highest liquidity zone: highlights the period within the session where liquidity has historically been highest.

Before using it

MetaTrader 5 always works in the UTC time zone. The indicator automatically adjusts New York time between UTC-4 (Eastern Daylight Time, EDT) and UTC-5 (Eastern Standard Time, EST). Even so, it is recommended to confirm the adjustment is correct before trading, since server time can vary between brokers.

The indicator was tested on the EURUSD pair with the Deriv broker. If you use a different broker or instrument, it is recommended to verify that the zones are marked at the expected time.

How to verify the time zone?

  1. Install the indicator on MetaTrader 5.
  2. Set up another charting platform in the UTC time zone.
  3. Compare that both times match.
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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Connix MT5
Garry James Goodchild
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Indicators
Connix SMC by G-Labs — Smart Money Concepts and ICT multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe dashboard from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place trades a
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
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Indicators
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
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Verificador de zona horaria MT5
Juan Esteban Carvajal Quintero
Utilities
¿Qué hace este Script? Este Script verifica la zona horaria en la que está configurado MetaTrader 5 con respecto al país del usuario. Calcula la hora del servidor, la hora local del equipo, la hora GMT y la diferencia entre el servidor y GMT, lo que permite establecer la zona horaria correcta para operar. Datos que muestra Hora del servidor Hora local Hora GMT Diferencia entre servidor y GMT Dónde se visualiza Estos datos se muestran en la pestaña "Expertos" de MetaTrader 5. Antes de ejecutarlo
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