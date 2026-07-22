Time Zone New York

What does this indicator do?



This indicator visually marks three time zones within the New York trading session, helping identify the daily session change, the development of the New York session, and the period of highest liquidity within that session.

The New York session overlaps for several hours with the close of the European session, which typically concentrates higher trading volume in the major pairs. Visualizing these moments helps organize analysis according to market hours.

Zones marked by the indicator



Daily change: marks the moment one trading day ends and the next begins.

New York session: outlines the hours during which the session takes place.

Highest liquidity zone: highlights the period within the session where liquidity has historically been highest.

Before using it



MetaTrader 5 always works in the UTC time zone. The indicator automatically adjusts New York time between UTC-4 (Eastern Daylight Time, EDT) and UTC-5 (Eastern Standard Time, EST). Even so, it is recommended to confirm the adjustment is correct before trading, since server time can vary between brokers.

The indicator was tested on the EURUSD pair with the Deriv broker. If you use a different broker or instrument, it is recommended to verify that the zones are marked at the expected time.

How to verify the time zone?

