Reversal EMA M15 x M5

Main Strategy

The default strategy uses the following sequence:

Identify confirmed support and resistance zones on M15. Wait for an M15 candle to close beyond an active zone. Confirm that the EMA 8 and EMA 14 structure on M5 supports the breakout direction. Wait for price to pull back toward EMA14. Detect a reversal candle after the EMA14 interaction. Wait for the next directional candle to move away from EMA8. Open a market position on the following M5 bar after all filters are satisfied.

For a bullish setup, EMA8 must remain above EMA14. For a bearish setup, EMA8 must remain below EMA14.

An optional bounce setup is also included and can be enabled from the EA inputs.

Key Features

Confirmed M15 pivot-based support and resistance zones

M5 entry logic

EMA 8 and EMA 14 confirmation

Breakout and EMA14 pullback setup

Optional support and resistance bounce setup

Closed-candle signal processing

Fixed lot mode

Fixed monetary risk mode

Percentage-based risk mode

Stop Loss and Take Profit controls

Trading session filter

Spread filter

Maximum open-position control

BUY and SELL direction controls

Volume, margin, stop-level, and filling-mode validation

MT5 Economic Calendar filter

High-impact news filtering by currency

Recovery of active trading state after terminal restart or connection interruption

Pending-order timeout protection

On-chart support and resistance zones

Information dashboard and structured Journal messages

No DLL

No WebRequest

No external indicator dependency

Default Configuration

The default configuration is prepared for gold trading:

Recommended symbol : XAUUSD or the broker's gold symbol Chart timeframe : M5 Support/Resistance TF : M15 Fast EMA : 8 Slow EMA : 14 Bounce setup : Disabled Breakout setup : Enabled Stop Loss : 80 pips Take Profit : 40 pips Trading session : 18:00–23:59 server time News currency : USD News importance : High impact News block before : 10 minutes News block after : 10 minutes

The session time follows the broker's trading-server time, not the computer's local time.

Risk Management

The EA supports three volume modes:

Fixed lot

Fixed monetary risk

Percentage risk based on account equity

Before sending an order, the EA checks:

trading permissions;

symbol trading mode;

spread;

session time;

existing positions and pending orders;

minimum and maximum volume;

volume step;

available margin;

Stop Loss and Take Profit direction;

broker stop and freeze levels;

supported filling mode;

order-check result;

server return code.

A trade is not sent when the calculated volume, margin requirement, or stop distance is invalid.

MT5 Economic Calendar Filter

The EA can use the Economic Calendar built into MetaTrader 5.

By default, new entries are blocked around high-impact USD events. This is particularly relevant for XAUUSD because gold can react strongly to United States economic releases.

The calendar filter affects new entries only. Existing positions remain managed by their Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Historical calendar filtering may not be reproduced identically in Strategy Tester because the native MT5 calendar is primarily designed for live terminal use.

Live Recovery

The EA includes recovery logic intended to reduce differences between continuous backtesting and live operation.

After terminal restart, temporary disconnection, or chart reattachment, the EA can rebuild recent zone and breakout context from closed historical candles. It does not intentionally open trades that should have been executed while the terminal was offline.

For continuous automated operation, MetaTrader 5 must remain open, connected, and authorized for algorithmic trading.

Installation

Attach the EA to the broker's gold chart. Use the M5 chart timeframe. Enable Algo Trading in MetaTrader 5. Enable automated trading in the EA settings. Review the symbol's contract specifications. Confirm the broker-server time before enabling the session filter. Test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Important Notes